Wilson Memorial;0;6;6;6—18

Spotswood;21;21;0;7—49

Scoring Summary

First quarter

SHS—High 8 run (Martinez kick), 10:44

SHS—Barnhart 5 run (Martinez kick),6:38

SHS—Good 5 pass from High (Martinez kick), 1:54

Second quarter

WMHS—Rothgeb 10 run (kick blocked), 7:43

SHS—Good 76 pass from High (Martinez kick), 7:24

SHS—Barnhart 2 run (Martinez kick), 2:44

SHS—Good 11 pass from High (Martinez kick), 0:33

Third quarter

WMHS—Woodson 5 pass from Welcher (run failed), 3:50

Fourth quarter

WMHS—Carter 11 run (run failed), 5:15

SHS—Barnhart 4 run (Martinez kick), 0:54

