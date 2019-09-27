Wilson Memorial;0;6;6;6—18
Spotswood;21;21;0;7—49
Scoring Summary
First quarter
SHS—High 8 run (Martinez kick), 10:44
SHS—Barnhart 5 run (Martinez kick),6:38
SHS—Good 5 pass from High (Martinez kick), 1:54
Second quarter
WMHS—Rothgeb 10 run (kick blocked), 7:43
SHS—Good 76 pass from High (Martinez kick), 7:24
SHS—Barnhart 2 run (Martinez kick), 2:44
SHS—Good 11 pass from High (Martinez kick), 0:33
Third quarter
WMHS—Woodson 5 pass from Welcher (run failed), 3:50
Fourth quarter
WMHS—Carter 11 run (run failed), 5:15
SHS—Barnhart 4 run (Martinez kick), 0:54
