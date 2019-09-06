PENN LAIRD — The first week of the season showed Spotswood can grind out a victory on the ground if needed.
Week 2 proved the Trailblazers won’t have to often with Ryan High taking snaps.
The junior quarterback made a quick return after an emergency appendectomy kept him out of Spotswood’s season-opening win over rival East Rockingham last week. Just as quickly, he reminded the visiting William Monroe Greene Dragons why he’s considered one of the area’s top passers, throwing six touchdowns on the way to a 75-13 victory.
With High out last week, tailback Ethan Barnhart carried the load, rushing for 300 yards as the Blazers threw only one pass against East Rock. Friday, with William Monroe in town, High and Barnhart were a combo too much for the Dragons.
High completed 9-of-13 passes for 356 yards before exiting in the third quarter while Barnhart carried 11 times for 160 yards and a touchdown, mostly in the first half.
“We’re a lot more explosive when we have our running game and our passing game together,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “We kind of showed what we can do when we have the full arsenal of guys together. It was nice to be able to do that last week after we had kind of a ground-and-pound game.”
The first-half performance by High and the rest of the Spotswood offense was about as dominant as you’ll see with the Blazers (2-0) putting 55 points on the board and accumulating more then 500 yards of offense in just two quarters.
“Ryan was excited to come back and play after missing last week,” Shifflett said. “He was cleared to come back on Monday and go no-contact. Today was the first day he was cleared to have any contact. It’s crazy how modern medicine has done that. I’m glad he got to play because he worked hard in the offseason.”
The defense was nearly as good. William Monroe QB Jared Knight connected with Logan Barbour on a 76-yard touchdown pass early in the second quarter, and Barbour wound up with 147 all-purpose yards for the Dragons (0-2).
But big gainers were few and far between as the Spotswood first-stringers limited William Monroe’s offense to 132 yards in the first half. The Blazers more than made up for that, thanks in large part to wide receiver Rob Smith, who got it done in all three phases of the game.
Smith hauled in four touchdown receptions in the first half and ran a kickoff back 99 yards for a score in the third quarter. One of the rare occasions when Smith touched the ball and didn’t get to the end zone was a second-half interception return taken back 30 yards before he was dragged down inside the 15-yard line.
The senior finished with 259 receiving yards after being relegated to blocking and decoy duty a week ago.
“Having Ryan back was just great,” Smith said. “We’re a good team and we’re a great passing team. I have that mentality that when I get the ball I want to score and we’re a great team that if we keep working hard we are a team that will make it far.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.