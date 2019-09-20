PENN LAIRD — Standing in a huddle beside the Spotswood practice field on Wednesday, the Trailblazers offensive line watched as their teammates talked one at a time about what it takes to play so well in the trenches every Friday night.
The truth is linemen aren’t used to the attention, the media frenzy, the compliments, they said.
It comes with the territory, but SHS running back Ethan Barnhart said he wouldn’t accept that attitude because of his own appreciation for what they do.
“All of my yards are from them,” Barnhart said. “They’re 100 percent the reason for my success. I get the attention from it, but they’re the ones who deserve it.”
So after Barnhart’s latest performance in a 35-0 win over Western Albemarle last week — one that put him at 764 rushing yards through three games — he said he rewarded them.
On Monday, Barnhart bought the linemen cheeseburgers and called it “a hit.”
“It’s been remarkable,” Barnhart said. “They’re doing their job and we’re doing ours. They’re very humble. They’re not afraid to not be in the spotlight and just go out there, get the job done and get the win.”
Coming into the season as the reigning Valley District champions, the SHS skill players were the talk of the team with Barnhart, quarterback Ryan High, running backs Cole Myers and Ben Conahan and receiver Rob Smith all dominating the headlines in the summer.
But fourth-year Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett constantly preached the importance of his veteran offensive line and what it would mean for the Trailblazers to be successful again in 2019.
“We talk about it all the time,” Shifflett said. “You’re not going to get a whole lot of glory up there, but good football teams are good up front on both sides of the ball. You never see a good team that has a bad offensive or defensive line. It just doesn’t happen. That’s where it all starts in football. A lot of people don’t realize that, but that’s where it all starts.”
That’s something easier said than done in a complex, yet balanced, Trailblazers offense that has the ability to show a lot of different looks in the pass and run game.
“The fronts change all the time,” Shifflett said. “When they see a different front, they have to make sure they know their rule and know where to go. They have to know a lot of stuff. They’ve bought into our system and what’s best for our team. That’s a tribute to them being team players.”
One of the biggest keys to the unit’s ability to handle so many different formations and schemes along the line is the experience the unit has across its front five.
Six-foot-1, 300-pound senior guard Colby Morris and 6-foot-1 and 270-pound left tackle Dallas Khalil hold down one side of the SHS offensive line while Tyler Gaylor, a 6-foot-1, 255-pound sophomore who started last year, is at right guard and Harrisonburg transfer Dameyon Simmons — a 6-foot-1, 250-pound junior — is at right tackle.
Evan Atkins, a junior center, is in his first season as the starter after playing often as a reserve last year and tight ends Hunter Armentrout and Ryan Shonk both offer support in certain packages.
“It helps a lot having the experience because when we have to rely on the run, everyone knows what’s going on, where to be” Khalil said. “It’s a big advantage for us.”
Khalil and Simmons have arguably the most important role, protecting High on the edges from speedy defensive ends. But they also are the most athletic of the bunch.
“Me and Dallas are really athletic, so I feel like it’s the best two positions for us because we can move and stop a defensive end,” Simmons said. “With our speed and our talent, it’s a big strength for us.”
The Trailblazers like to open their passing game behind the arm of High at times, but often rely on the run game early to setup play action later in the contest.
That means Shonk and Armentrout, a pair of juniors, have to be flexible and have the ability to run-block well while also going out to catch passes when called upon.
“It’s always nice to block and see Ethan do well,” Shonk said. “Being able to go out and run routes, too, is fun because Ryan does a great job of getting us the ball. It’s great to help Ryan succeed and Ethan succeed.”
That type of selfless attitude from the tight ends trickles through the entire offensive line, Armentrout said, and it’s one that is necessary in order to be successful.
“On the offensive line, you have to have that mindset,” Shonk said. “We don’t have much of a job other than to keep everybody safe on the field. We don’t care much about the stats, as long as we’re keeping the guys in the back moving.”
Morris is one of the more well-known linemen of the bunch as an All-Region 3C selection on the defensive side of the ball a year ago, but he remains Spotswood’s humble leader.
Him, along with Gaylor, called the relationship the unit has with Barnhart “special.”
“We do our part in blocking for him and he does his part running the ball really well,” Gaylor said. “We take a lot of pride in that. It feels good when we know we got our running backs that many yards and helped them have that much success.”
As Barnhart has stormed out of the gate this season and currently leads the race for Valley District rushing title by more than 300 yards over Turner Ashby’s Grant Swinehart, the linemen said they’ve remained hooked to checking his numbers consistently with pride.
“It’s really something special,” Morris said. “After every game, I’m looking at the stats — not my own stats — I’m looking at Ethan’s stats going, ‘How many yards did he get this time?’”
The only player that has touched the ball more than Barnhart for the Trailblazers offense this season has been Atkins, who has the responsibility of providing a clean snap to his good friend High at the start of every play.
He said he enjoys that pressure and said it’s something he’s embraced as a center.
“You have to be kind of rough,” Atkins said. “You have to be prepared to not really get acknowledged by anyone. Ethan is doing a lot of the job and they don’t notice the linemen. But when he does good, we feel good because we’re doing our job.”
Playing “rough” was just one of the adjectives the linemen used to describe the position.
They also said it “takes a lot of power,” requires plenty of knowledge and selflessness.
“It makes everyone else’s job easy when those five are up there doing what they do,” Shonk said. “They give him all the time in the world and it makes everyone’s job easier when they’re playing as well as they have been.”
That willingness to shy away from the spotlight is why players stood around and were tight-lipped when asked questions about their success this season in the run game.
It’s also why they quickly jogged back to the practice field when done talking so that they could get back to work in order to “get another dub” tonight against Monticello.
But for all the sacrifices they continue to make, Barnhart won’t let them go unrewarded.
So after seeing the smiles on Monday, he said he’ll continue to buy them cheeseburgers moving forward.
Because that’s the only type of love the linemen need.
“They liked that,” Barnhart said with a smile. “They enjoyed that a lot.”
