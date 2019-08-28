PENN LAIRD — Before the first snap of the season has even occurred, Spotswood finds itself facing a bit of adversity.
Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett confirmed Wednesday that junior quarterback Ryan High will miss Friday’s season opener against East Rockingham after undergoing emergency appendectomy surgery Sunday night at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Shifflett said High went into surgery around 8:30 p.m. after experiencing stomach pains throughout most of Saturday night and into the following morning.
But, according to Shifflett, the 6-foot-3 signal-caller “didn’t rupture anything” and will return to school on Thursday after resting at home for a couple of days.
“It’s a week-to-week recovery,” Shifflett said. “He could be back next week. He could not. Everything is a week-to-week process right now, but he’s definitely not going to be able to play this week.”
High emerged as a standout on the area scene a year ago when he tossed for 1,672 yards, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions as a sophomore in his first season as Spotswood’s starting quarterback.
The Trailblazers went 9-2 last season, capturing their fourth Valley District championship in program history before falling to Liberty-Bedford in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs.
With High out, senior Cole Myers is expected to start at quarterback for Spotswood, Shifflett said.
Myers was a first-team All-Region 3C selection at linebacker for the Trailblazers last season and played a key role offensively as both a running back and fullback.
“He’s done well all week in practice,” Shifflett said. “We’ve had three different people taking snaps in practice and you’re probably going to see all three of them in the game. That’s a good thing about us. We didn’t have to change a whole lot. We had to tweak some things because we don’t have anyone with Ryan’s arm strength. Some of the stuff we did for him will be off the table now for us, but most of our offense is still intact with the guys we have.”
Spotswood and East Rockingham will kick off at 7 p.m. on Friday in Elkton.
