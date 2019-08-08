PENN LAIRD — Each time Spotswood quarterback Ryan High dropped back in the pocket and scanned over the opposing defense in practice Monday, he had a confident look resting on his face.
That coolheadedness shown by the junior signal-caller, however, isn’t possible without the work of his offensive line — most noticeably senior left guard Colby Morris.
But while the result is often a completion or better yet a score, it isn’t Morris that ever has his name called by the public-address announcer or praised in the stands.
And all of that is just fine with the Trailblazers’ soft-spoken captain.
“I’ve come to embrace it a lot,” Morris said. “I take pride in every achievement that my teammates get. I make sure it gets celebrated in some way because I helped do that in some way. It’s my brother that did that. That’s how I take pride in things. Every time I see my teammates accomplish things, it’s something I take pride in.”
Before talking with media, Morris told his dad, Butch, that he didn’t know what to say.
Despite being a four-year starter for Spotswood, the 6-foot-1, 295-pound lineman said he hasn’t spent a lot of time conversing with journalists and talking about himself.
The truth is, however, he’s one of the most important pieces to a Trailblazers team that is the preseason favorite to repeat as the Valley District champions this year.
“It’s vital to every football team,” SHS fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. “You can look at all the teams across the board and it’s consistent. Linemen don’t get their names in the paper and they don’t do it to get their names in the paper. They do it because they love football and they love doing their jobs.”
Morris’ job responsibilities with the Trailblazers began when he was named a starter on the offensive line as a freshman in Shifflett’s first season as the team’s head coach.
It tied the two together and has allowed Shifflett to witness firsthand the type of hard work Morris has put in on a daily basis to become the player he is today.
“I think the biggest thing for him is just his work ethic,” Shifflett said. “In my 21 years of coaching, he’s probably the hardest-working kid I’ve ever been around.”
Shifflett said Morris never misses a day in the weight room and at times he has found players standing around marveling at how hard the senior captain works in there.
He also said Morris loves contact.
On Thursday, Shifflett said Morris was the first one to practice — before any of the coaches or training staff — because he was so excited to put shoulder pads on for the first time this season.
“That kind of tells you what type of leader he is,” Shifflett said. “He loves football, loves everything about it. He’s just a great, great kid.”
It isn’t just offense that Morris has an impact on, however, as he also serves as one of Spotswood’s starting defensive tackles and said he actually prefers that side of the ball.
Last season, Morris was a first-team All-Region 3C selection as an offensive lineman and a second-team all-region selection at defensive tackle.
“I love both of them,” Morris said. “It really doesn’t matter how much you prefer it. If a coach says you have to do it, you do it. That’s how I am with it. If coach tells me I have to play wide receiver, I’m going to be a wide receiver. It’s wherever coach sees me at.”
The respect Morris has around the SHS locker room is noticeable when he’s on the field.
After being mostly a lead-by-example kind of guy his first two seasons, Morris was named a captain last year as a junior and said he knew he had to become more vocal.
“The coaches were expecting me to step up a lot with being a team captain, so I tried to be more vocal,” Morris said. “I have to be careful with my tone because sometimes I’m the type of guy where I’ll go off. I needed to realize that’s not how to do it. Sometimes you just have to guide them.”
Shifflett said Morris’ work ethic is what has led to him earning his teammates’ attention.
He said when Morris speaks, “pretty much everyone is at attention” and that he has seen his confidence as a leader grow each season that he’s been fortunate enough to coach him.
“He’s a great leader, very verbal,” High said. “I think he motivates guys really well. He knows when to speak up, when to chew guys out and when to lift them up and encourage them.”
It hasn’t come easy for Morris, however, as he said things were tough when he first moved up to the varsity team after playing just one year on the JV squad as an eighth-grader.
He took a lot of the lessons he learned during that first season from the seniors on the team and slowly implemented them into his day-to-day approach.
The result is arguably the best offensive lineman in the Valley District.
“I’ve learned a lot of stuff,” Morris said. “I recognize techniques and I just see a lot of things coming. That helps me out with trying to be a leader for my teammates and stuff. I’m able to tell them about some of the stuff I see coming.”
High has also seen Morris’ growth, watching him on varsity as an eighth-grader and then spending last year with him as a teammate on a team that won its first district title since 2013.
It’s that commitment to getting better and doing all the little things that High said allowed him to have such a successful debut season at quarterback and why Spotswood’s program is trending up.
“He’s made an impact for Spotswood since his freshman year,” High said."I mean, for me, having a guy with that much experience on the frontline is just awesome. It’s very comforting. I know I don’t have to worry about my blind side. He’s going to take care of that.”
Morris did take care of that and he said he will continue to do so as a senior this season as he provides High that confidence in the pocket that he appreciates so much.
He won’t get his name called in the bleachers or a ton of publicity by local media.
But that’s just fine. It’s what linemen do.
“You have to be very humble about stuff,” Morris said. “You’ve got to be very serving others. You have to serve your teammates, be willing to take the sacrifices at times. That’s what I try to do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.