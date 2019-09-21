BRIDGEWATER — Will Dod said he stood on the sidelines with his eyes closed, praying.
“I can’t lie,” the Staunton quarterback said. “I was praying he would [miss] it.”
When he opened them, his teammates were storming the field in celebration.
The Storm walked off with a thrilling 28-27 win in overtime over previously unbeaten Turner Ashby in Bridgewater on Friday.
In overtime, after Staunton struck first on a 2-yard touchdown run from Tyler Derozen to take a 28-21 lead, the Knights got a chance to even the score with four plays from the SHS 10-yard line.
It took TA running back Grant Swinehart just two to get into the end zone, though, scoring on a 5-yard burst up the middle to cut the score to 28-27 and sending Knights kicker Marino Spirollari, who had missed just one extra point this season, onto the field to even it.
But Spirollari’s kick sailed just left and as soon as the referees signaled the miss, the SHS sideline burst onto the field in celebration as TA players dropped to their knees in defeat.
“It’s not one person’s fault,” Knights coach Chris Fraser said. “We played a not-very-good first quarter and went down 14-0. We battled back and played tough. It shouldn’t have to come down to a kick, but it did. Unfortunately for Marini, he’s going to wear that, but it’s not his fault. We just didn’t make plays when we should have earlier in the game.”
Fraser’s assessment of the opening quarter for Turner Ashby was accurate with the Knights looking like a shell of the team they’ve displayed during their 3-0 start this season.
The TA defense gave up a 40-yard touchdown pass from Dod to Ryan Bosserman on the opening drive, fumbled the ball away on the ensuing series and then allowed Dod to hit Rik’Avian Carey for another score and put the Storm up 14-0 with 6:05 remaining in the first.
“We had some big plays on defense and our line was really handling their assignment blocking,” Dod said. “What more could you ask for? We were moving the ball down the field almost every drive.”
Despite having its most successful night offensively this season, Staunton still struggled with costly penalties at times, as did the Knights throughout the first half.
...@SHS_Storm quarterback @willd0d finished with 231 yards of total offense and three touchdowns tonight.
But slowly, TA started chipping away at the Storm lead with Swinehart scoring in the second quarter and then opening the third with a 53-yard touchdown run to even the score at 14.
“Last year’s loss to this team really kind of hit home with us,” said Swinehart, who finished with a season-high 243 yards and three scores on 27 carries. “We just really wanted to come out here and beat this team. The offensive line played well and they were giving me holes, so I just hit them.”
The Knights recovered an onside kick after Swinehart’s third-quarter score, but fumbled deep inside Staunton territory and gave the ball, and momentum, back to the Storm.
The response was a 14-play, 68-yard drive that ate 7:38 off the clock and was capped with Dod hitting Derozen for a 5-yard touchdown toss — his third of the evening — to give Staunton a 21-14 lead with 33.6 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
“That’s why you love sports,” said first-year Storm coach Jake Phillips. “You have to handle adversity and handle tough moments. You have to be able to handle success, too. That’s what we’ve been preaching all along. It’s important for these guys to see that it matters, that it’s important. There’s something to be said for how they handled it that way.”
The Knights were then forced to punt twice in the final quarter before getting the ball back at their own 20 with 3:01 remaining for their final chance to even the score.
TA quarterback C.J. Haskins answered the call this time, going 3-for-4 for 68 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown toss in the left corner to Nico Valle to even it at 21 with just 56.1 seconds remaining in the contest.
Ultimately, however, it was a special-teams miscue that cost the Knights.
“It said a lot to everybody here tonight,” Dod said about how the Staunton handled the adversity. “When things aren’t going our way, we’re not hanging our heads. We get back up and grit it out and that’s what we did tonight. We gritted it out.”
The loss was a tough one to swallow for Fraser and the Knights after all of the progress they have shown throughout the first few weeks this season.
The third-year TA coach said he wasn’t sure if his team looked past the Storm, but instead thought they simply didn’t play very well and Staunton had improved.
“In a lot of areas, we were just a couple of inches away,” Fraser said. “Give them credit. They’ve gotten so much better and they came out strong and took it to us.”
After the missed extra point in overtime, Fraser said the coaching staff did briefly consider going for the two-point conversion and the win, but ultimately opted not to.
“We did [consider it], but I asked the offensive coaches and they really didn’t have a play they felt comfortable with,” Fraser said. “Our center was out of the game, so we had to put a backup in at tackle and move Jack [Rhodes] down to center. It was just a combination of things.”
For the Storm (2-1), it was quite the response after a 41-6 loss to Liberty Christian Academy last week and the questions they’ve faced this season with so much youth.
Phillips and Dod both said it’s a credit to how the team practiced leading up to Friday.
“I saw them grow up this week,” Phillips said. “We had some guys that really stepped up as leaders and really pushed that challenge through. … I think they made it a point to focus and that comes back to some of these leaders — Will Dod, [Brendan] Miller, Rik-Avian [Carey], Zach Boyd — these guys carried this team this week and put them on their back. We won this throughout the week with the way we practiced.”
Dod had his best individual game of the season as he went 7-for-16 passing for 120 yards and three scores and also had 20 carries for 101 yards. Dasani Alston added 90 yards rushing while Derozen had 54 total yards and a pair of touchdowns.
The senior quarterback is the leader of the Storm this season and left Bridgewater proud of the way his young squad handled adversity.
“It started after we took a loss last week,” Dod said. “We were like, ‘What’s it going to be this season? Are we going to hang our heads and have the rest of the season be like this or are we going to come to work on Monday and do all the things we have to do to get this win on Friday?’ We did that and it really showed tonight. I think we played great as a team.”
Swinehart said it was gut-wrenching to watch the Staunton players celebrating on Turner Ashby’s home field after how hard the Knights fought back.
But he also said that, as a captain, he has to make sure the TA players build off it.
“We can’t hang our heads and we can’t really dwell on the bad things that happened,” Swinehart said. “We have to look at the good things and really work on it this upcoming bye week. We can’t hang our heads about it, though. That’s for sure.”
While the Staunton players celebrated, suddenly injecting some life into their season as they jumped in each other’s arms and slapped high-fives on the visitors sideline, it was a different feeling for the Knights as they stood dejected before circling around Fraser in the south end zone.
After back-to-back two-win seasons, Turner Ashby (3-1) is now learning how to handle high expectations on a week-to-week basis, Fraser said.
And after a challenging loss Friday, he said he’ll find out what his team is made of.
“We hope it’s motivation for us and not, ‘Oh, no. Here we go again,’” Fraser said. “We’ve got six games left in the regular season. We’ll find out how hungry we are now.”
