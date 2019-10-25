It would be easy for Harrisonburg to ooze with confidence right now.
After back-to-back wins over Waynesboro and Broadway by a combined score of 93-7 to open Valley District play, the young Blue Streaks are opening eyes in the area.
"We're playing much better," HHS coach Chris Thurman said. "We're improving. We've improved each of the last couple of weeks. When you keep improving, that's what it is all about as a coach. You like to see improvement and we're slowly getting better."
But according to Harrisonburg defensive back Isaiah Hamilton, while the team feels good about its growth, there's still a giant chip on the Streaks' shoulder each week.
"Right now, everybody is thinking positive," Hamilton said. "We just think that we're the underdogs right now. We've been getting overlooked all year. All year, they've been thinking we weren't going to have a chance because we were rebuilding and stuff. Everyone has learned what they're doing now, though, and everyone is stepping up."
When Harrisonburg travels to Bridgewater tonight to take on Turner Ashby at 7 p.m. in a district matchup, the game features two teams with something to prove.
While the Streaks are trying to prove they can win a game against elite competition such as the Knights, TA simply wants to get back on track after a tough loss last week.
"The first couple of nights after the [14-10 loss to Spotswood in Week 8], we were all in pretty bad moods," Knights quarterback C.J. Haskins said. "That was a really tough loss. This week, we've built off that energy from the adversity we faced and just put it into action. It gave us some motivation. We're really going to come out firing Friday."
In a highly-anticipated battle against unbeaten Spotswood last week, Turner Ashby used a stout defensive effort and solid game management on offense to jump out to a 10-0 lead. But ultimately, the Trailblazers rallied for a thrilling 14-10 win to stay perfect.
While the loss was difficult for coaches and players to digest, Knights third-year coach Chris Fraser preached the importance of moving on quickly with more games to play.
"It's been good because our guys are always so loose," Fraser said of how his team has responded throughout the past week. "We just let them be themselves. It's been business as usual throughout the week and then they show up and play hard on Friday nights. If we're having a bad moment, we don't jump up and down about it too much."
While the personnel of Turner Ashby and Harrisonburg are much different in terms of their skill set, the makeup of these two city/county rivals actually has a lot of similarities.
The Knights are coming off their most impressive defensive performance of the season a week ago and are giving up just 227 total yards and 17.6 points per game this year.
That's a huge improvement from the past two years for Turner Ashby, which put together back-to-back two-win seasons while giving up 42.6 points each game.
"We've got to be good and solid on our assignments and the things we do," Fraser said. "We believe if we get pressure on the quarterback and do what we normally do, that limits teams a little bit. [Harrisonburg has] some outstanding athletes and some good speed. We're just going to have to not get beat deep and keep [Kwentin ] Smiley contained the best we can. We have to let our speed and athleticism on defense cause problems for them."
While the potent Spotswood offense was TA's biggest test so far, it'll face another challenge this week with speed and athleticism of the Blue Streaks' skill players.
Whether it's quarterback Keenan Glago, who leads the Valley District with 14 touchdown passes, or Smiley (13 total touchdowns), Harrisonburg features an abundance of skill guys that can make a quick impact on an opposing defense.
"The biggest thing is making sure we're tackling," said Haskins, who also plays safety on defense for the Knights. "One missed tackle and their speed will kill you. We have to get all of our stops, break it down and make tackles. They're going to spread us out and put us in space, but it's going to be more one-on-one. If we just tackle, we'll be good."
Smiley, who was the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year last season as the quarterback for HHS, has scored seven total touchdowns in the last two weeks alone.
The senior switched to a running back/receiver role after two games this year, with Glago taking over under center, and the move has paid dividends as of late.
"We've got much better there," Thurman said. "Keenan being so smart gets us out of a lot of bad stuff. He checks us into different plays, depending what we're seeing. It is always nice to have a kid back there that can do that. We're improving. I look forward to this Friday. I think it's going to be a real big ball game."
The Streaks defense has also impressed as of late, allowing one touchdown through two district games and giving up just 10 points per game in its four wins this season.
Against Grant Swinehart, who ranks second in the Valley District with 1,171 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, and the loaded Turner Ashby offense, Thurman said Harrisonburg can't focus too much on one player because TA can make it pay.
"We've just got to play hard," Thurman said. "The running back is really good, but you can't focus on one thing and put all your eggs into stopping him. If you do, they're going to throw it over your head. We'll stay pretty balanced and do our best with what we got."
In the second half against Spotswood, however, the Knights offense struggles.
Swinehart was held to zero second-half rushing yards and the Turner Ashby offense as a whole struggled to sustain any momentum in its worst half of football this season.
"It's a combination of a couple of things," said Fraser when pointing to what gave the offense trouble last week. "Give credit where credit is due. Spotswood is a very good defense. They did a really good job in the second half adjusting to a couple of things. We just have to get some guys to make some plays and keep doing what we're doing."
While the Knights are looking to get back to who they are and the team that has got them off to their best start since 2009, the Streaks said they're still trying to improve.
Thurman, who praised this year's team throughout the preseason, said he his young Harrisonburg squad is starting to showcase the potential he saw in them early.
"Each week, we get better," Thurman said. "I knew coming in that it was going to be some rough sledding at the beginning because a lot of them had never seen live fire. They know what to expect now, know the speed of the game. It's different than practice. Everybody is getting better. There's not one kid you can point at and go, 'He's not getting any better.' When you're doing that at every position, you're going to be OK."
Both teams come into this game with both confidence and motivation and because of that, they said it will make for a great Valley District rivalry game tonight in Bridgewater.
After lopsided wins over a pair of winless teams, Hamilton said the Streaks are ready.
"Oh, yeah," Hamilton said. "We're excited about this game. This one is going to be a fun one."
