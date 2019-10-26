BRIDGEWATER — It started and ended with Kwentin Smiley.
And it was the kind of showcase that could give everyone associated with Harrisonburg football understanding about the move made earlier in the season.
“He’s done wonders for the team,” Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman said.
Smiley turned short receptions into long, HUDL-tape worthy touchdowns to help the Blue Streaks knock off Valley District rival Turner Ashby 28-21 in Bridgewater on Friday.
Smiley hauled in six catches for 115 yards, rushed for 46 yards on 11 carries and even added a 45-yard punt return to epitomize the all-purpose role he now plays.
The 26-yard touchdown catch he had to open the scoring gave Harrisonburg the early lead. The swing pass Smiley snagged around the line of scrimmage before zigzagging through and past the Knights defense was a 74-yard score that pushed the Streaks’ edge to a two-touchdown advantage in the third quarter.
“I just saw an open field,” said Smiley, who began the season as Harrisonburg’s starting quarterback. “I used my quickness to get there and from there, it’s running, racing and trying to get to the pylon.”
Current HHS starting signal-caller, sophomore Keenan Glago, who threw for 283 yards and four touchdowns, said his job is easier when Smiley is heavily involved.
“When I see Kwentin streaking down the field, I’m like, ‘How?’ Glago said. “Spectacular.”
Turner Ashby cut Harrisonburg’s lead down to seven points again with less than five minutes to play in the fourth quarter after a 4-yard run into the end zone by Jalin Quintanilla, but couldn’t get the ball back because of Smiley.
Thurman called seven touches for Smiley in the running game — mostly as a running back — and even one direct snap in his former, familiar quarterback spot. The 5-foot-8, 144-pounder played closer, picked up a pair of first downs and helped Harrisonburg melt the clock for its 13th win in the last 15 tries against the Knights.
“When they first moved me [from quarterback], I was like real down on myself,” Smiley said. “I thought I couldn’t do it and didn’t understand why, but now I can see we’re in a better position when I’m out in space in other positions because we have Keenan. He can throw it pretty good and make smart reads.”
Said Thurman: “Obviously it wasn’t something [Smiley] wanted to do, but he did it for everybody else. And with his athleticism where you can move him around, you don’t have to throw it to him, but two people are going to cover him. Having a kid like that helps because the defense doesn’t know where it’s coming from.”
When Turner Ashby left other Harrisonburg receivers open, Glago succeeded, finding Jazen Walker and Malachi Davis for touchdowns between the Smiley scores.
“They just have so many athletes,” Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said. “They’ve got great receivers and their quarterback does a great job.”
And the Knights just couldn’t muster the same offense to keep pace with the Blue Streaks.
Turner Ashby quarterback C.J. Haskins threw two interceptions and he was sacked three times including once by HHS defensive end Jaylin Smith, who also had a fumble recovery in the contest.
Harrisonburg held Turner Ashby running back Grant Swinehart, the district’s second-leading rusher entering Friday, to only 63 rushing yards.
“We just prepped really well for the game,” Smith said. “We were able to know what plays they were running and were in the right position because we kind of knew what they were going to do. Our defense was able to gather up and gang tackle.”
The win for Harrisonburg (5-3, 3-0 Valley) is its third straight in Valley District action while the loss for Turner Ashby (5-3, 1-2 Valley) is its second in a row by seven points or fewer after losing to Spotswood last week.
“We’re just going to be business as usual next week,” Fraser said. “We don’t play until Saturday, but we’re not going to change anything at practice and we got to come out, get better and get ready for Waynesboro.”
Harrisonburg 7 14 7 0—28
Turner Ashby 6 8 0 7—21
Scoring Summary
First Quarter
HHS—Smiley 26 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 9:59
TA—Campbell 45 fumble return (2-point fail), 2:21
Second Quarter
HHS—Walker 4 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 2:02
TA—Swinehart 5 run (Haskins run), 0:40
HHS—Davis 65 pass from Glago (Peric kick) 0:21
Third Quarter
HHS—Smiley 74 pass from Glago (Peric kick), 8:31
Fourth Quarter
TA—Quintanilla 4 run (Spirollari kick), 4:16
