HARRISONBURG — There were a lot of questions about Harrisonburg coming into this season.
And even though the young Blue Streaks have shown progress on both sides of the ball in back-to-back wins, HHS veteran coach Chris Thurman said he’s still evaluating.
“Well, ask me that after Friday,” Thurman said with a laugh. “You never know. It’s a week-to-week thing.”
Harrisonburg will have its hands full tonight and face its biggest test of the season when it hosts Sherando, a Class 4 powerhouse, at 7 p.m. at HHS.
It’s the fifth, and final, game of a grueling non-district slate for the Streaks this year.
“We’re going to play a powerful offense,” Thurman said. “If we can hold up against that, then I think we’re in good shape. … I’ll be glad to play folks close to home and get away from some of these people we’ve had in the non-district schedule this season, though.”
It’s the first time these two programs have met since back-to-back thrilling postseason battles in 2005 and 2006 with each earning a win, but Sherando holding a 4-1 all-time series lead.
In 2005, Joe Oher scored on a 1-yard touchdown in overtime and Brandon Ramey intercepted a fourth-down pass from Harrisonburg quarterback Ben Sarver to preserve a 41-34 victory for the Warriors in the Region II, Division 4 championship game at HHS.
But in 2006, sophomore running back Alex Owah had the breakout game of his career with 118 yards on 24 carries in a 27-23 Blue Streaks win in the first round of the Region II, Division 4 playoffs.
Since then, both teams have experienced postseason success consistently.
The Warriors are coming off back-to-back deep playoff runs that saw them compile a 21-5 overall record in a two-year span while Harrisonburg has reached the postseason three straight years and five times since Thurman took over the program in 2011.
“I always like playing somebody different,” Sherando coach Bill Hall said. “I get sick of playing the same people all the time. We’re always everybody’s biggest game. So sometimes it’s fun just to play somebody else. And you get to get a fresh lens and to get to prepare for someone that you’ve never performed against.
“I’m looking forward to it. They present a big challenge, but also a great opportunity for us. They’re a [Class 5] school that will make us compete and get better and prepare us for the future.”
Both teams had multiple players play quarterback this year, but for different reasons.
The Streaks started with senior Kwentin Smiley, the 2018 Valley District Offensive Player of the Year, at the signal-caller spot, but Thurman thought he’d be better at another position.
So Thurman moved Smiley to the slot, where he gets carries and receptions for Harrisonburg, and gave sophomore Keenan Glago his first varsity start at quarterback.
“He sees things,” Thurman said of Glago. “That’s his biggest asset. In the passing routes and stuff, he sees things that a lot of the quarterbacks I’ve had in the past wouldn’t have seen. The kid has great vision down the field, doesn’t let the rush get after him, moves in the pocket real well. He’s going to be a good one.”
In the two games — both wins — since being named the starter, Glago is 27-for-59 passing for 413 yards, five touchdowns and, most impressively, zero interceptions.
Smiley has also carved out a role in a unique position for the HHS offense as he has 452 yards of total offense with four touchdowns as a blend of a receiver and running back.
“He’s playing all over for them,” Hall said. “He’s a really fast kid. He’s still going to be a big part of their offense and he can still do some ‘Wildcat’ stuff for them.”
Sherando, meanwhile, has dealt with a different scenario at the quarterback spot with starter Chacai Campbell suffering an ankle injury early and missing the last two games. He’ll also be out tonight, according to Hall.
Since Campbell’s injury, backup Dylan Rodeffer has taken the reins of the SHS offense and been productive, going 30-of-59 passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns, but has thrown six interceptions.
As a result, the Warriors have lost the turnover battle by four over the past two weeks, resulting in back-to-back losses to Martinsburg (37-0) and Millbrook (42-31).
“Obviously, anytime you’re minus-four [in turnovers], you know you’re not going to win any ball games,” Hall said. “That’s the reality. But for four turnovers, there’s a lot of people that are involved in a play. So what’s you’re part of the ownership of that? I didn’t think we competed at the level and responded at the level that we traditionally do or that we need to.
“That’s just something that we’ve focused on. I don’t know if we had a false sense of reality of who we were but it was definitely a wake-up call for our guys last week.”
While Sherando is reeling off two losses, the Streaks’ confidence is on the rise.
Harrisonburg put together back-to-back wins over Charlottesville and Albemarle and have looked the part of a team Thurman was elated with the prospects of early on in the preseason.
“They’re a team that’s won their last two ball games,” Hall said. “[They are] a team that’s improved from the beginning of the year until now.”
After the two wins, the Streaks enjoyed a bye last week and focused on fundamentals, Thurman said.
“We went back to the stuff that will help you win when things get tough,” Thurman said. “That’s what we’ve been working on. We’ve been doing a lot of individual work and just trying to get better at the things we need to get better at.”
One of the biggest improvements Harrisonburg has seen is on the defensive side.
The Streaks were relatively young there, particularly in the secondary, coming into the season, but have now turned things around.
Harrisonburg has given up 17 points per game over the last two wins after giving up 41.5 in back-to-back losses to William Fleming and Handley.
“They’re pretty athletic and fast on the front,” Hall said. “They’re not as big, but they’re pretty athletic. They’re very fast, they’re aggressive. They like to bring some pressure in predictable situations. So we’re going to have to do a good job of handling that.”
Thurman said he sees a lot of similar characteristics when looking at the Warriors.
“They’re big, run the ball well,” Thurman said. “The backup quarterback is not bad. He throws the ball decent — probably not as good as the starter — but he does still throw a good ball. They’re going to try to run the football. Defensively, they get after you. They’ve got three big kids up front and they try to force everything outside and hope those linebackers, which are also big, scrape up top. They’re a sound football team.”
Thurman said he feels like his team is in “good shape” entering tonight’s matchup.
He acknowledged, however, how ready the Streaks are to get into district play.
“The teams we play in our non-district [schedule], around here, you’d call them loaded,” Thurman said. “They’re a 2-2 team where they are, but if Sherando is here, we’re talking about how loaded they are.”
That’s why Thurman said he’ll wait to acknowledge the growth of his team until after tonight’s game.
There’s no doubt Harrisonburg is improved and one of the up-and-coming teams in the Valley District, but Thurman said he’s still got questions that he wants to find an answer for.
And he hopes to do so tonight.
“The bottom line is we’ve got to continue to get better, continue to move toward where we want to get to and see what happens,” Thurman said. “Then, we’ll see where it takes us.”
