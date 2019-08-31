BAKER, W.Va. -- Strasburg overcame a sluggish first half and played more like they expected to in the second half Friday night.
The Rams used their solid run game to take control and top East Hardy (W.Va.), 35-13, in non-district football action in the season opener for both teams.
"In the first half we started kind of slow," Strasburg senior Jalen Bray said. "But I think in the second half we really picked it up mentally, physically, brought more intensity in the second half. So overall I think, as a team, we did really well."
The Rams led early due to two special teams plays.
Strasburg senior Kamryn Pangle caught a punt from East Hardy at the Strasburg 7-yard line, made a couple moves around defenders and then cut back to his right and ran 93 yards for a touchdown with 6:56 left in the first quarter. This is Pangle's first time playing football for Strasburg.
Strasburg coach Mark Roller said that Pangle's speed makes him a real asset to the team.
"There's a little bit of electrifying athleticism that he brings and he does a good job," Roller said of Pangle. "That was a jump start for us. ...He can do some things with the ball when he gets it. He just has to realize his limitations. And I think if he starts to do that he's going to be a pretty good player for us."
On East Hardy's next attempted punt, the ball sailed over punter Cole Pusi's head and was recovered at the East Hardy 5. Three plays later, Strasburg senior running back Jalen Bray scored on a 1-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead with 4:08 left in the opening quarter.
The Cougars, who have a young squad, used a 13-play, 76-yard drive to cut the Strasburg lead in half. Pusi, a senior quarterback, connected with Brayden Ritchie for a 9-yard touchdown with 9:48 left in the first half.
East Hardy runs out of the spread formation and likes to throw the ball a lot. Pusi finished 22-for-40 for 219 yards and two touchdown passes.
Roller said that the Rams' pass defense has struggled for a few years now and it showed again against East Hardy.
"It's not that we don't have guys back there that can do it," Roller said. "I think we were just lax in our concentration and our keys. So we'll get back to work on that (this week) and hope to make things a little bit better."
The Rams bounced back right before the half. Strasburg went 55 yards on seven plays with senior quarterback Chase Hart scoring on a 1-yard run with 35 seconds left in the half for a 21-7 lead.
Strasburg's rushing attack took over in the second half. Strasburg had 226 of its 299 total rushing yards in the second half.
Strasburg senior running back Da'Neil Holliday said that the team underestimated East Hardy and played much better in the second half.
"We came out here thinking we were just going to roll them over, run them over," he said. "We weren't getting along in the first half. Everything was falling apart. We went in there (at halftime) we talked about it. We came down (on the field) after halftime talked about it and we came back out and we did way better the second half."
The Rams switched from the I-formation to the T-formation, which utilizes three running backs in the backfield, this season. Bray and Holliday played a big role in the running game in the second half Friday.
Holliday said that the new offense worked well.
"I think it did better than I thought it would," Holliday said. "The first half we didn't do too good. The second half we came out hot with it and we did really good with it. And we just kept clicking and clicking and clicking."
Bray capped off an 8-play, 71-yard drive in the third quarter with an 11-yard touchdown run for a 28-7 lead.
After East Hardy had trimmed the lead to 28-13 with 11:24 left, the Rams responded with another score.
Holliday almost scored but came up short of the end zone on a 55-yard run to the East Hardy 2-yard line. Two plays later, Bray took it in for the score and a 35-13 advantage with 10:20 left in the game.
"My nitro didn't turn on," Holliday said with a smile of his long run. "I was trying to get there but I didn't make it."
Strasburg junior offensive lineman Camren Rutz said the second half was more like what the Rams expected to play like coming into the game.
"I think early on we underestimated them a little bit," Rutz said. "We weren't actually firing off the ball. Once we kind of got a wake-up call from our coaches and figured things out during the half, that's when we really started clicking and making the right calls and doing the right blocks."
Bray finished with 116 yards on 17 carries and three touchdowns. Holliday had 112 yards on eight carries.
Strasburg plays at George Mason on Friday.
With a strong nucleus returning from last season, the Rams have high hopes for the season. Roller said it was good to get the first win and the team understands they've still got plenty to work on.
"All in all, we've got some work to do," Roller said. "But I'm pleased with the win and I think the guys feel the same way."
