FISHERSVILLE — Turner Ashby spoiled homecoming for Wilson Memorial.
Facing Knights senior running back Grant Swinehart can do that to a team.
Swinehart entered the end zone five times as Turner Ashby came out of its bye after its first loss of the season to bounce back with a 42-21 non-district win over the Green Hornets on Friday in Fishersville.
“Grant is a heck of a player and had been such a good back for us for two-and-a-half years,” said TA coach Chris Fraser.
Turner Ashby took control of the ball on their own 45 in their opening series after a Green Hornet punt, and on the fifth play, Swinehart ran the ball down to the Wilson 11. C. J. Haskins capped the drive with a pitch to Swinehart who scampered into the end zone to put the Knights up 7-0 with 8:17 left in the period.
The Knights scored again late in the quarter when Swinehart intercepted a Hornet pass on the Wilson 3. The senior then switched to offense and ran the ball in for the score on the next play.
Wilson’s Kaden Welcher then fielded the ensuing kickoff on the 9-yard line and raced to the Hornet 30. On the next play, Cobey Rothgeb broke loose for a 70-yard sprint into the end zone to make it 14-7 with 2:26 remaining in the quarter.
Not to be outdone, on the first play after the kickoff, Swinehart took the handoff and outraced the Hornet defense for a 65-yard score and TA held a 21-7 lead with 2:26 still remaining in the opening period.
After a failed Wilson field goal attempt to open the second quarter, the Knights needed just four plays to score again at the 10:19 mark. The TD came when Haskins hit Nico Valle on a 42-yard strike to make it 28-7.
The visitors scored again with 6:21 remaining in the half when Swinehart took the handoff and scampered 45 yards along the right sideline for the TD.
Wilson made it a ballgame in the second half when a fired-up defense held the visitors scoreless in the third quarter and, with 3:26 left in the period, Rothgeb capped off a six-play series with a 4-yard run up the middle and Wilson trailed 35-21.
That was the last Hornet score of the evening, however.
The Knights were able to pad their lead with 7:05 remaining in the final period. With the Knights on the Wilson 11-yard line, Swinehart high stepped into the end zone for his fifth touchdown of the night to make the final 42-21.
“The kids did a good job tonight,” TA coach Chris Fraser said. “I am proud of the guys.”
The Knights, now 4-1, host Broadway next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.