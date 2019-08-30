BRIDGEWATER — For the second time in as many years, Turner Ashby has a new boys basketball coach.
The school announced it hired Bryan Mathews as its new boys basketball coach on Friday in a press release.
Mathews played college basketball from 2006-2010 at Elmira College in New York and then served as an assistant coach at the Division III level for eight years before joining the TA staff last season as an assistant under former coach Marquis Woodyard.
Woodyard resigned in June to take a position with the United States Basketball Academy in China after just one season.
"I am excited to continue working with Bryan as he steps into this new role," Knights athletic director Will Crockett said in a statement. "He has a great plan for improving the players within our program. His passion for the game of basketball will be appreciated by our players, school and broader community."
The Knights went 4-17 and lost in the first round of the Valley District tournament last season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.