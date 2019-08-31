STANARDSVILLE — For the first time since Sept. 3, 2010, the Turner Ashby football program tasted victory in its season opener.
On Friday night, in their 2019 debut, the Knights used a tough defensive effort and a powerful rushing attack to dominate William Monroe 24-2.
The triumph marked the first time that TA left the field in its season opener with a perfect record since a 27-10 win over Western Albemarle in 2010.
“Just to get that monkey off our back, and that stigma of giving up 40-plus points a game, that’s huge for us,” third-year Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said following the triumph.
C.J. Haskins and Grant Swinehart each scored a rushing touchdown on the night, while Jared Peake found the end zone through the air late in the game.
The Knights (1-0) dominated the first two quarters of Friday’s contest in every area, minus the scoreboard. TA had the ball for roughly 22 of the 24 minutes played, but a host of costly penalties halted what appeared to be promising drives.
Holding a modest 11-0 halftime lead, the Knights entered the field for the third quarter with the goal in mind of imposing their will up front, and finishing the job.
Mission accomplished.
Turner Ashby churned out over four minutes of clock on a methodical scoring drive. Swinehart began the march with rushes of 14 and 37 yards, and it was just a matter of time until the Knights were dancing the end zone.
But in a surprise wrinkle, after nine straight running plays, Peake polished off the drive downfield with a 7-yard touchdown reception, where he brushed aside a pair of would-be tacklers.
Not even two minutes later, the visitors picked up right where they left off following yet another three-and-out from the Dragons.
A 14-yard run by Swinehart set up runs of 23 and 20 yards by sophomores Jalin Quintanilla and Adams Harmes, respectively. After having done the lion’s share of the work on the ground most of the night, Swinehart finally reached pay dirt from 3 yards out, to lift the Knights to a 24-0 lead.
After seeing laundry all over the field in the opening half, TA had just two penalties in the final two quarters, which allowed Swinehart and company to turn their big advantage in time of possession into a more decisive lead.
“The offensive coaches came out after halftime and decided that we just have come out to get [Swinehart] the ball, make a statement on the first drive, and just go down and score, and we could do our stuff from there” Fraser said.
While the offense remains a work in progress, Fraser had little to complain about his defensive unit in Friday’s opener. The Knights forced three takeaways and turned the Dragons over on downs twice.
Turner Ashby held an opponent without a touchdown for the first time since blanking Riverside 46-0 back in 2016, when the Rams were in the first year of their program.
Similar to the way their offensive line was operating, the Knights dominated the outside on defense. TA bottled up William Monroe running back Dupree Rucker and prevented the explosive runner from getting to the edge.
The Dragons did not get a first down until the 3:19 mark of the second quarter, and didn’t threaten to find the end zone until the early stages of the fourth quarter.
After a bevy of chain-moving runs from Rucker, the Dragons moved all the way to the 3-yard line. Looking to crack the scoreboard for the first time, the Monroe rusher put the ball on the ground and Jack Rhodes recovered it TA’s third forced turnover of the night.
The Knights thought that they had the shutout preserved, before they coughed up the ball themselves on the next play, and the Dragons fell on top of it in the end zone for a safety.
Fraser credited the shutout to stout play in the front seven, thanks to a few adjustments made on the line.
“That’s where our best players are. You talk about [Jack] Rhodes and Jesse Knight on defense at the ends; normally Jesse is inside, but we knew that they liked to run it off-tackle, so we moved Jesse outside,” Fraser said. “We had three turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, that’s huge for us. That’s what we work on and preach all the time in practice, and they get to see that it pays off.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.