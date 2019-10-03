ShenValley7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Spotswood (10)
|5-0
|2.
|Riverheads
|4-0
|3.
|Luray
|4-0
|4.
|Stuarts Draft
|4-0
|5.
|Rockbridge County
|3-1
|6.
|Clarke County
|3-1
|7.
|Page County
|3-1
Also receiving votes: Strasburg, Turner Ashby.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R sports editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group).
PREDICTIONS
Sherando (2-2) at Harrisonburg (2-2)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Harrisonburg 27, Sherando 23 (Nov. 17, 2006 in Stephens City)
Harrisonburg last week: Bye
Sherando last week: Millbrook 42, Sherando 31
Notes: Harrisonburg has lost four of five overall against Sherando, but hasn't played the Warriors since the first round of the playoffs in 2006. … Blue Streaks quarterback Keenan Glago will get his third start and has passed for 413 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions thus far. … HHS senior Kwentin Smiley has 452 total yards this season as a receiver/running back. … Streaks receivers Jazen Walker and Malachi Davis have combined for 26 catches for 411 yards and four touchdowns. … Harrisonburg is giving up 29.3 points per game. … The Streaks haven't entered Valley District play with a winning record since 2012. ... Sherando is coming off back-to-back playoff appearances and went 21-5 during those two seasons. … Veteran coach Bill Hall is in his 17th season coaching the Warriors. … Sherando is averaging 30.3 points per game this season and averaging 214 rushing yards per game, but has lost back-to-back contests. … Warriors starting quarterback Chacai Campbell (13-of-28 passing for 281 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions) is out with an ankle injury and will be replaced by backup Dylan Rodeffer (30-of-59 passing for 316 yards, three touchdowns and six interceptions). … Running back Darius Lane leads Sherando with 87 carries for 536 yards and five touchdowns this season. … The Warriors and Blue Streaks played in the postseason in back-to-back years in 2005 and 2006 with Sherando winning a 41-34 thriller the first time and Harrisonburg avenging the loss with a 27-23 victory a year later.
Prediction: Sherando 38, Harrisonburg 28
Turner Ashby (3-1) at Wilson Memorial (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 37, Wilson Memorial 0 (Nov. 8, 1991 in Fishersville)
Wilson Memorial last week: Spotswood 49, Wilson Memorial 18
Turner Ashby last week: Bye
Notes: This is the first meeting between Wilson Memorial and Turner Ashby in 28 years. … The Green Hornets have lost three straight since a season-opening 41-0 win over Waynesboro and are giving up 38.3 points per game in the process. … Junior Cobey Rothgeb will get carries out of the backfield, but will also play receiver some for Wilson. … The Hornets haven't reached the postseason since finishing as runner-up in the 2014 Virginia High School League Group 2A state championship game. … Wilson has lost three straight to Turner Ashby and 11 of its last 14. … Hornets coach Jeremiah Major is in his ninth season coaching the team. … Turner Ashby is looking for its best start since winning five straight to open the 2005 season. … The Knights are giving up 20.3 points per game — a low under third-year coach Chris Fraser. … TA running back Grant Swinehart ranks second in the Valley District with 85 carries for 696 yards and eight touchdowns. … Knights first-year quarterback C.J. Haskins has 612 total yards this season with four touchdowns through the air and another three on the ground. … TA is averaging 405.8 total yards per game and 38.8 points per contest. … Addison Simmons leads the Knights with 16 tackles this season while Jessie Knight has four sacks.
Prediction: Turner Ashby 35, Wilson Memorial 21
After weeks of solid rushing performances from just about every team in the city/county at some point, we finally saw a big passing performance out of Spotswood quarterback Ryan High as he connected for three scoring tosses in 49-18 win over Wilson Memorial.
Fort Defiance (2-2) at Broadway (0-4)
7:30 p.m.
Last Meeting: Broadway 28, Fort Defiance 13 (Oct. 12, 2018 in Broadway)
Broadway last week: Buffalo Gap 42, Broadway 15
Fort Defiance last week: Rockbridge County 37, Fort Defiance 6
Notes: Broadway is averaging just 8.7 points per game this season. … The Gobblers have committed a city/county-high 16 turnovers. … BHS sophomore quarterback Cole Hoover is 33-of-77 passing for 454 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions. … The Gobblers have no players with over 100 rushing yards this year. … Broadway receiver Nate Tinnell ranks third in the Valley District with 14 catches for 234 yards and a touchdowns. … The Gobblers are looking their worst start since 1993. ... Fort Defiance committed a season-high five turnovers in last week's 37-6 non-district loss to Rockbridge County. … Indians quarterback Austin Monroe is considered one of the best signal-callers in the Shenandoah District. … The FDHS offense is giving up just seven points per game in wins this season, but allowing 29 points per contest in a pair of losses. … Senior Addison Knicely has over 400 yards of total offense this season and four touchdowns for the Indians. … Fort hasn't reached the playoffs since 2012. … The Indians have dropped five straight to Broadway, including a 28-13 loss a year ago that eliminated them from postseason contention.
Prediction: Fort Defiance 28, Broadway 10
Stonewall Jackson (1-3) at East Rockingham (1-3)
7 p.m.
Last Meeting: East Rockingham 65, Stonewall Jackson 6 (Oct. 19, 2018 in Elkton)
East Rockingham last week: Clarke County 42, East Rockingham 7
Stonewall Jackson last week: Stonewall Jackson 31, Rappahannock County 0
Notes: East Rockingham is 1-3 for just the third time in program history. … The Eagles are giving up 33.5 points per game. … ERHS running back Trenton Morris has 527 total yards this season and four touchdowns. … Eagles quarterback Tyce McNair leads the Bull Run District with 423 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. … East Rock has three players with over 150 rushing yards. … The Eagles have committed just three total turnovers this season. … Stonewall Jackson snapped a 41-game losing streak with last week's 31-0 win over Rappahannock County. … Five-foot-11, 189-pound junior Rion Dennison started at quarterback for the Generals last week for the first time in his career and finished with 121 total yards. … Stonewall hasn't had a winning season since 2007. … Receiver/defensive back Griffin Proctor is considered one of the best playmakers on the Generals roster. .... Last week's win over Rappahannock County was the first shutout by the SJHS defense since Nov. 8, 2013. … Stonewall's last win against East Rockingham came in a 28-17 victory in 2011 and it has lost seven straight since.
Prediction: East Rockingham 45, Stonewall Jackson 10
