Rob Smith returns the opening kickoff for Spotswood

 Michael Smith / Special to the DN-R
Rank Team Record
1. Spotswood (10) 9-0
2. Riverheads 9-0
3. Stuarts Draft 9-0
4. Rockbridge County 7-2
t5. Clarke County 7-2
t5. Harrisonburg 5-4
7. Luray 7-2

Also receiving votes: Page County, Turner Ashby, Strasburg and East Rockingham.

Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group)

