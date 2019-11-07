ShenValley7
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Spotswood (10)
|9-0
|2.
|Riverheads
|9-0
|3.
|Stuarts Draft
|9-0
|4.
|Rockbridge County
|7-2
|t5.
|Clarke County
|7-2
|t5.
|Harrisonburg
|5-4
|7.
|Luray
|7-2
(first-place votes in parenthesis)
Also receiving votes: Page County, Turner Ashby, Strasburg and East Rockingham.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.