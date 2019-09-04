BROADWAY — When David Thew straps up his black and green helmet and steps onto the field each Friday, he said there’s only one real motivation behind him doing so.
The 165-pound senior had his fair share of highlight plays the past few years for Broadway.
He’s led the Gobblers, statistically, during different games throughout his career and he’s developed a solid reputation as one of the better receivers in the Valley District.
So as Thew begins his final year with the program that has won a total of six games the past two seasons and never made the playoffs during that time, he made it clear that winning games is all that matters to him now and he’ll do whatever is necessary to do so.
Even if that means a position switch.
“It is 100 percent whatever it takes to win,” Thew said. “I’m going to play anywhere on the field that benefits my team in the most positive way. That’s all that matters to me.”
The standout slot receiver made that clear during the team’s training camp when he agreed to take reps at quarterback despite having never played the position before.
Senior Caleb Williams, another former receiver, is hoping to come back this season and serve as the team’s starting quarterback, but still hasn’t been cleared after offseason ACL surgery.
“David is a captain and a leader on our football team,” BHS first-year coach Danny Grogg said. “We knew coming into the season, especially on offense, that he has to be on the field. With a young quarterback, we decided early on that we wanted to give [Hoover] some more time to get ready and David stepped right in.
“He knows our whole offense, knows slot, knows receiver. He knows everyone’s blocking schemes. He has that versatility to play in different positions. We felt comfortable doing that and he brings a lot to the table, so we’re excited to see what he can do for us this year.”
In Broadway’s season-opening 29-13 loss to Fluvanna County, Thew started at quarterback and made some plays with his feet before Hoover came in during the second quarter.
Thew finished with 101 yards of total offense while Hoover completed 15-of-24 passes for 167 yards.
“He does a lot for our offense,” Williams said. “They’re comfortable with him back there at any position. He can make a play out of nothing. I saw it the other night. It impressed the heck out of me. He takes off running and he’s already up the sidelines before anybody can get him. He knows how the plays, knows how to keep everyone confident. He can really take over a game. It’s incredible.”
Thew said that’s where he likes getting the ball most — in space.
At 5-foot-9, Thew doesn’t have the type of size to jump over receivers and make a play, but he does have speed that can change the game in an instant.
“When I’m in the open field, I feel confident there,” Thew said. “I feel like I can make a couple of people miss and make some big plays. That’s where things happen for me.”
Thew said the transition to playing quarterback early was challenging, but gave credit to his teammates and coaches for “making the whole transition go smoothly.”
As the team prepares to hit the road to take on non-district opponent Skyline this week, Grogg said to expect Thew to play mostly receiver moving forward. The Gobblers receivers are arguably the most talented position group on the roster and Grogg made it clear he wants to get them the ball more often.
“It’s gotta be a blessing for our quarterback,” Grogg said. “We talked in our meeting the other day about our most experienced group right now is on the outside. We’re trying to figure out ways to help Hoover out. The biggest thing is we’re trying to build our identity on offense. We’ve got to figure out a way to get it those guys on the outside. Having those guys for Hoover has to give him some confidence.”
Thew said he is always willing to help out Hoover, or any of the other young Broadway players, and said he has become a vocal leader for a young Gobblers squad this season.
It’s something Grogg has noticed and appreciated from his senior captain.
“He does everything by example,” Grogg said. “He’s not afraid to use his words either, though. Everybody as a captain has their own ways. Thew does a good job of mixing it up. He’s a vocal guy, but also leads by example. We talk about energy all the time. He’s one of those guys I rely on to help pick other guys up in practice when things go wrong.
“When Hoover is at quarterback, [Thew] is always sticking his nose in there and saying, ‘Hey, man. You’re good. Let’s move on to the next play.’ He does a lot for us. We rely on him a lot. He’s done a great job and has worked really hard. He’s a program kid. We can’t wait to see where it takes him this year.”
Williams said he’s played with Thew since they were kids and that his versatility as a player has always been what’s separated him from her peers on the field.
“He’s always been a team player,” Williams said. “He’s been able to play pretty much any position with his size. His skill set is really good. He’s got a really high football IQ. He just loves helping out the team in any way possible.”
Thew has made it clear that he’s willing to help out the team in any way possible early on this season for the Gobblers and it’s been beneficial for Grogg.
Whether it turns into more wins after a 4-6 campaign a year ago is to be determined, but Thew has made it clear that every sacrifice he’s made was done with that goal in mind.
“I just want to win, man,” Thew said. “I just want to win games and make the playoffs.”
