Five Things
1. Ethan Barnhart Is The Area's Best Running Back Right Now.
This is in no way saying that Turner Ashby Grant Swinehart isn't an elite running back, but Spotswood senior workhorse Ethan Barnhart is on another level so far this season.
Through just three games, Barnhart is already at 764 yards rushing this year.
The SHS senior has five touchdowns and is averaging 9.8 yards per carry.
For an offense that was much more balanced out of the backfield a year ago and has other options in guys like Ben Conahan and Cole Myers, the Trailblazers simply haven't had to use them as much because of how productive Barnhart has been.
"Our goal the whole time was to excel and what we do," Barnhart said. "The balance is key, they can't just key on one thing offensively and our defense was so strong tonight. When the defense performs is when the offense performs. We build off that and the defense was impeccable tonight."
Swinehart is still quite the talent and may eventually catch up with Barnhart statistically, but with the way Spotswood has leaned upon their senior back so far this season, it's hard to see anyone else winning the Valley District's rushing title in 2019.
2. Depth Isn't An Issue For Turner Ashby This Season.
Another reason Turner Ashby running back Grant Swinehart doesn't have quite as strong of numbers as Spotswood's Ethan Barnhart is all the pieces stepping up around him.
The Knights have been the surprise story of the first part of the season and a big reason is several skill players emerging as legitimate threats for the suddenly potent TA offense.
In TA's 56-25 rout of Monticello, it was sophomore Jalin Quintanilla stepping up with three rushing touchdowns — a career-high — as the Knights improved to 3-0.
It's the type of balance and depth third-year TA coach Chris Fraser said he's been waiting for and has made an immense difference on how well this team is playing this season.
Swinehart also scored twice for the Knights in the win while C.J. Haskins hit Nico Valle for a passing touchdown and Dylan Eppard and Jessie Knight each had defensive scores.
For a team that had concerns about low numbers at one point throughout the offseason, Turner Ashby suddenly has plenty of depth and it's bringing them more success.
3. Keenan Glago May Be The Answer At QB for Blue Streaks.
It's no secret that Kwentin Smiley is one of the most exciting players in the city/county.
But Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman said he knew opposing defenses were going to start to focus heavily on him, so he made a change last week with the Streaks 0-2.
In came sophomore Keenan Glago, who not only tossed two touchdown passes, but showed the type of poise needed at the signal-caller spot throughout the contest.
It was not only a confidence builder for Glago, but Harrisonburg's entire team after back-to-back blowout losses to start the year and hardly any success offensively.
"Winning cures a lot of bad things," Thurman said. "Everybody was down on themselves, but winning fixes a lot. Hopefully, we can parlay this into another good week of practice and try to figure out how to win another football game."
The Streaks aren't likely to start airing it out and Smiley will still feature a prominant role, but Glago may be the guy at quarterback moving forward if HHS wants to be successful.
4. Eagles Not Quite Where We Thought They Were.
After a 20-12 season-opening loss to East Rockingham, the Eagles didn't panic.
Everyone knew Spotswood was the area's best team coming in and East Rock actually played them close and showed promise on both sides of the ball despite its youth.
After last week's 52-6 rout at the hands of Riverheads, however, it may be time to reevaluate the expectations that we've placed upon the Eagles this season.
There's no doubt East Rock is a well-coached group that still has the personnel to turn things around and compete in the Bull Run District, but it may take some time.
"We're just going to keep doing what we do here," Coleman said. "We'll come back out for practice Monday and work to get better. I'll tell you this, I've got a great group of kids. Right now they're green and the lights are really bright, but we'll keep working and things will turn around for this group."
The Eagles will get better — that's a given — and it will only go up from here with the area's top two teams now off the schedule. But it won't happen overnight and thinking this team could just plug and fill 20 spots from a year ago wasn't a fair assessment.
5. Turnovers Are Continuing To Haunt Broadway.
Turnovers. Turnovers. Turnovers.
It's all first-year coach Danny Grogg has pointed to in the first few weeks and it's an accurate analysis on what's gone wrong with the 0-3 Gobblers so far this season.
Broadway committed a season-high six turnovers in last week's 41-0 loss to Central, including three in the first quarter, and has a city/county-high 12 on the year.
That's a recipe for disaster for any team, but especially a young squad like the Gobblers.
"Football is game of momentum, and sometimes momentum doesn't go your way and you got to live with that," Grogg said. "I'd have to go back and look at film - but it's a tough spot. You get momentum and then it gets taken from you. You got to play clean football, too, in order to do some of those things. That's all the way around - clean football, clean up the turnovers, clean up the run game, clean up everything."
If Broadway has any chance of getting this thing turned around this season and competing in Valley District play, it has to start to start taking care of the football.
Three Tops
Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood running back
The Spotswood senior continued his early-season terror against Western Albemarle.
Barnhart finished with 29 carries for 289 yards and two touchdowns in the Trailblazers' convincing 35-0 non-district rout of the Warriors that pushed them to 3-0 on the year.
For the season, Barnhart leads the Valley District with 764 rushing yards in three games.
Keenan Glago, Harrisonburg quarterback
In his first-ever varsity start, Keenan Glago left quite the impression on the HHS coaches.
Glago handled pressure from the Charlottesville defense all night and tossed two touchdown passes as the Blue Streaks earned a 31-21 non-district road win.
The 6-foot-1 sophomore connected with Malachi Davis and Jazen Walker on the scores.
Jalin Quintanilla, Turner Ashby running back
Turner Ashby's speedy sophomore Jalin Quintanilla had a career night on Friday.
The 5-foot-6, 140-pound back scored a career-high three touchdowns as the Knights defeated Monticello 56-25 to move to 3-0 for the first time since 2010.
Quintanilla has five total touchdowns in his first season on the varsity level.
