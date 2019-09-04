Five Things
When High Returns, Spotswood Is The Full Package
Spotswood senior Colton Good said SHS third-year coach Dale Shifflett told him that his only job as the team's quarterback last week was to not turn the ball over.
Good, along with fellow senior Cole Myers, did just that as the Trailblazers used a gritty defensive effort and a potent rushing attack to defeat East Rockingham 20-12 in Elkton.
The biggest takeaway from the contest was that Spotswood is as good as advertised in every phase of the game and when junior signal-caller Ryan High returns to the field, the Trailblazers are primed for a serious postseason run.
"I'm happy for our seniors to finally get a win," Shifflett said. "They've been living with the big brother-little brother deal all the time. I'm happy those guys got a win finally to go out on."
Ethan Barnhart made his case as the best running back in the Valley District, the SHS defense looked even better than it was a year ago and the Trailblazers are motivated.
Once their 6-foot-3 signal-caller returns, Spotswood will have a strong all-around team.
East Rock's Morris Is More Than A Defensive Standout
Trenton Morris was a standout linebacker last year on the East Rockingham defense.
As an all-state performer, Morris was known for his athleticism and ability to get to the ball quickly as the sidekick alongside fellow linebacker Blake Baylor last season.
What we saw in Friday's 20-12 loss to Spotswood, however, was that the ERHS senior is a capable offensive threat as well as he took over duties as the team's starting running back this season with former standout J'wan Evans now at Virginia Tech.
"We're going to take this game, break it down and get better," Morris said. "We're going to study it and see what we did wrong. We're going to perfect our mistakes. We are going to come back ready to play."
Morris finished with 19 carries for 128 yards and a score and also had three catches for 19 yards and another touchdown.
While the Eagles will want to develop some other weapons around Morris and quarterback Tyce McNair, there's no doubt they've got a reliable threat in the backfield.
Gobblers Still Trying To Find An Identity Offensively
Broadway first-year coach Danny Grogg has preached the importance of having a balanced offense offseason, but the Gobblers are still searching for their identity.
Senior David Threw, normally a slot receiver, got the start at quarterback for Broadway and was eventually pulled in favor of sophomore signal-caller Cole Hoover.
Both quarterback had impressive stretches throughout the game, but the Gobblers never got their run game going like they wanted to in a loss to Fluvanna County, and it ultimately hurt them down the stretch.
"We knew we had to give Cole Hoover some competition, but we knew Cole was going to play tonight and I thought they both did a good job with their legs," Grogg said of his two quarterbacks. "But we have to take care of the ball a little better with our quarterbacks."
It's not clear when or if senior Caleb Williams will return to the field this season after having ACL surgery in the offseason, but he provides more intrigue at the quarterback spot if he does eventually return to the field.
Regardless, the Gobblers have to continue to find their identity on offense and stick to it consistently if they hope to improve and build off a four-win campaign a year ago.
Defensive Improvement Was Evident In TA's Victory
I wrote about the importance of Turner Ashby improving defensively last week in my #DNRFB Mailbag and the Knights responded with quite the season-opening performance.
Not only did Turner Ashby not give up a touchdown for the first time since a 46-0 shutout of Riverside back in 2016, the Knights never allowed William Monroe's offense to get into any sort of rhythm in their dominating 24-2 victory.
It was an encouraging performance from an experienced TA team and one that left third-year coach Chris Fraser, who has also taken over defensive play-calling duties this year, optimistic about the potential of this year's team.
"We had three turnovers, two interceptions and a fumble recovery, that's huge for us," Fraser said. "That's what we work on and preach all the time in practice, and they get to see that it pays off."
The past two seasons, the Knights had given up 41.3 points per game while putting together back-to-back two-win seasons and winning just one non-district contest.
TA took its first step in reversing those trends with its performance against the Dragons and brought optimism that a turnaround for the Knights is on the horizon.
HHS Needs Other Pieces To Step Up Around Smiley
Ninth-year Harrisonburg coach Chris Thurman was ecstatic about how hard his team worked throughout the preseason, but that doesn't always translate to wins and the Blue Streaks found out the hard way in a 52-10 rout at the hands of William Fleming on Friday.
It was the most lopsided loss for Harrisonburg since a 55-0 shutout at the hands of Liberty-Bedford on Sep. 19, 2014 and marked the fourth-straight season-opening loss.
One of the biggest concerns for the Streaks was the lack of production from players not named Kwentin Smiley and the inability to sustain drives on the offensive end.
"Let me give a lot of credit to [the Colonels]," Thurman said. "I got my tail whipped in all three phases. I've got nothing but praise for all they've done."
Smiley had the only touchdown for the Streaks on a 67-yard run in the opening quarter and finished with 148 total yards, but there wasn't much offensive production elsewhere.
If Harrisonburg has any hopes of turning things around and having a solid season once it enters Valley District play, the Streaks will need more players to step up around their standout signal-caller.
Three Tops
Ethan Barnhart, Spotswood running back
There was plenty of talk about Turner Ashby running back Grant Swinehart throughout the offseason, but Spotswood's Ethan Barnhart decided to throw his name into the conversation about who the area's best running back is on Friday.
The Trailblazers senior erupted for 298 yards on 31 carries while scoring twice as Spotswood got its first win over the Eagles since 2015.
The rest of the SHS offense accounted for just 77 total yards.
Trenton Morris, East Rockingham running back
East Rockingham's senior captain carried the load for the East Rockingham offense.
Morris ran for 128 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries as he earned his first start at running back with former standout J'wan Evans now at Virginia Tech.
In the third quarter, Morris also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Tyce McNair, giving him both of the Eagles' scores in the contest.
Kwentin Smiley, Harrisonburg quarterback
Harrisonburg's senior quarterback was the lone bright spot in an otherwise rough night for the Blue Streaks offense during a 52-10 blowout at the hands of William Fleming.
Smiley had the lone touchdown for Harrisonburg with a 67-yard scoring scamper that briefly gave the Streaks a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and was a dual threat all evening.
Despite the lopsided loss, Smiley finished with a strong line statistically as he ran for 94 yards and threw for 54 more, completing nine of his 22 passing attempts for the contest.
