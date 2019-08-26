HARRISONBURG — As soon as the topic turned to her own play, Jane Thompson looked down toward the table to hide her eyes.
“It makes me a little bit uncomfortable,” the Harrisonburg senior said.
Standing in the clubhouse of Heritage Oaks Country Club, it was challenging for Thompson to talk about her string of dominance on area golf courses so far this season.
The humble, soft-spoken leader of the Blue Streaks has carried momentum from her junior season over into this year and solidified herself as the Valley District’s best player once again.
“Coming off last year, I had a lot of motivation to practice over the summer,” Thompson said. “I think it definitely helped.”
Thompson’s game got better as the season went along last year and she eventually was named the Valley District’s Player of the Year after winning the league’s individual title.
She proceeded to win the Region 5D individual title by carding a 4-over 76 and defeating Albemarle’s Jack Bruns with a par on the first playoff hole at Roanoke Country Club.
Following back-to-back victories in district and regional play, Thompson went on to the Virginia High School League’s girls open championship at Springfield Golf Club where she finished tied for 20th with a two-day total of 169.
All of that success, Thompson said, inspired her to push herself more in the summer and become a better overall player.
“I just got more into playing,” she said. “I used to practice on the range all the time, but would never go out on the course until it came to tournaments. I guess, this summer, I just figured out that you practice how you play. You have to practice on the course just as much as the range.”
The length of the courses Thompson tried to play on throughout the offseason changed, too, she said.
HHS coach Chris Sorber said he spent a lot of time last season and throughout the winter sending emails to Division I coaches across the country in search of interest in Thompson.
He said the most consistent response from every coach he talked to — schools such as Virginia, Virginia Tech, Michigan, Alabama and Texas Tech — was they wanted to see what Thompson could do on courses bigger than the ones she plays on during the high-school season.
Sorber said he began talking with Thompson’s parents about it and they immediately took her to The Green Course at Golden Horseshoe Golf Club in Williamsburg to practice.
From there, she began playing on larger courses all over the state and actually won a club invitational at the Spotswood Country Club last weekend.
“That’s amazing,” Sorber said. “She went there Saturday and Sunday and she was club champion.”
Sorber admitted he “probably went overboard” with his efforts to get Thompson noticed by Division I golf coaches across the country, but he’s unapologetic.
He said Thompson, despite so many accomplishments, is one of the most humble athletes he has ever been around as a coach and a great example for her HHS teammates.
“She doesn’t brag,” Sorber said. “If you see her walking down the hall, you wouldn’t even know she plays golf, much less is the best golfer in the Valley District. You wouldn’t even know that. … She has really stepped up not only her level of play, but her responsibilities of getting to the next level.”
The recruiting process is one that doesn’t necessarily gel with Thompson’s personality.
“For me, I just have fun when I play,” Thompson said. “Adding all of that college stuff — I understand it’s necessary, but I play for fun. Bringing all of that onto the course is just going to add so much stress. When I’m playing, I just play. I can think about it after. I try to just focus on one thing at a time.”
Having fun is what Thompson said she has tried to focus on this season as a senior.
After losing five players to graduation from a year ago, Thompson said this year has provided a new environment and pushed her out of her comfort zone as a leader.
“My goal is always to have fun,” Thompson said. “It’s always to get more consistent and have fun. I’ve found out that when my goal is a certain number, I play so much worse. There’s always that added pressure. When my goal is just to have fun, it’s, well, fun and I play so much better.”
Thompson said it was her brother, Walker, who pushed her throughout the years.
Now a senior, Thompson said she’s much more confident in her abilities on the course and she credited her family, friends and Sorber for helping her develop that type of self-belief.
“I thought I recognized her potential,” Sorber said. “I’ve told her she can win, assured her. I’ve increased her confidence level. … She is the spirit behind this team. She’s been my captain for three years, since the day I met her. How I saw her grow was she was helping the older kids at practice, walk up to them and adjust their grips, help them with their swings. She started being a mentor.”
It’s not just the people closest to Thompson that have noticed her growth, however, as opposing coaches around the Valley raved about the HHS senior’s abilities.
Turner Ashby coach Corey Hutchinson said his first encounter with Thompson was when she was an eighth-grader and the Knights were set to take on the Streaks in a varsity match.
Since she wasn’t old enough to play on the varsity team, Thompson opted for a practice round behind the two teams.
At the end of the round, former Harrisonburg coach Mike Ruckman checked her card and saw that she had scored lower than every varsity player there that day.
“It never seems like anything fazes her,” Hutchinson said. “Even when she occasionally hits a shot off line, she comes right back and throws a dart at the green. On top of her physical talent, she's more mentally under control than any high school player I've seen. And she does it all with a smile on her face. She's so nice and easy going that it can be easy to forget that she's destroying you on the course.”
That competitiveness on the course is something Thompson said comes out naturally when she has a club in her hand.
But she also made clear that she appreciates the support she receives on a regular basis not only from her own teammates, but the opponents she faces each week.
“It’s definitely a little bit different,” Thompson said. “But at the same time, all of those people have been supportive. It’s honestly nice to know I have that many people there to support me.”
“I just have a really, really great support system. My parents, my family, my team — they’re always here for me no matter what happens. They’re here to help. It took me a little bit to realize that, but I definitely appreciate it now.”
Off the course, the relentlessness goes away and Thompson said she is more relaxed.
Whether it’s working with a team manager that has special needs, teaching teammates tricks on the course or taking care of business in the classroom — she ranks second in her senior class with a 4.25 GPA — Thompson has simply done it all during her time at Harrisonburg.
“Usually people brag about that, people brag about being the captain, being the best player,” Sorber said. “This girl hasn’t bragged about anything.”
It’s wouldn’t be like Thompson for her to start bragging about her accomplishments.
The soft-spoken Blue Streaks star said that will never be her style. Instead, she just wants to play golf and have fun doing so.
“That’s Jane,” Sorber said. “There’s nothing fancy, but she has all the parts of being a great leader. She’s just amazing to watch.”
