Bull Run District Tri-Match
At Woodstone Meadow Golf Course
Team Scores
1. East Rockingham 185, 2. Page County 198, 3. Rappahannock County 223
Individual Scores
East Rockingham: Matthew Johnson 41, Abbi Green 42, Chase Clem 48, Evan Brandt 54, Blake Montgomery.
Page County: Ryan Comer 41, Cate Shifflett 44, Evan Rudolph 51, Aiden Henderson 62.
Rappahannock County: Blake Keyser 52, Alec Petty 53, Michael Thomas 58, Quinn Sanborn 60.
