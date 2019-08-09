Valley District Match
Thursday
At Heritage Oaks Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Turner Ashby 333, 2. Rockbridge County 337, 3. Spotswood 346, 4. Waynesboro 361, 5. Harrisonburg 392, 6. Broadway 404.
Individual Scores
Turner Ashby: Grant Pennybacker 79, Luke Mowery 83, Gavin Ramsey 84, Ryan Simpson 87.
Rockbridge County: Cole Catheart 79, John Shomo 84, Garret Huffman 86, Will McClong 88.
Spotswood: Connor Chapman 84, Darien Smith 85, Alan Dean 88, Patrick O'Brien 89, Carter Atkins 89.
Waynesboro: Jacob Allen 77, Riley Hamp 88, Kevin Hicks 96, Emily Hamp 100.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 72, Dylan Thompson 102, Adam Osinkowski 08, Simon Beach 110.
Broadway: Tennyson Brownell 90, Ben Hutcheson 99, Eli Hall 107, Collin Rhodes 109.
