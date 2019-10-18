PENN LAIRD — As the famous “Blue Thunder” cannon fired in the south end zone, Cole Myers ran toward the home sideline slapping both hands together enthusiastically.
The motion, similar to the Gator Chomp that has become famous by University of Florida fans, is something the Spotswood fullback said he does for his older brother, Zach Myers, who also played at SHS.
Cole Myers’ 8-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter capped an eight-play, 94-yard touchdown drive that gave the Trailblazers their first, and only, lead in a thrilling 14-10 victory over Turner Ashby in Valley District football action Friday in Penn Laird.
“We could feel it,” Myers said about the momentum shifting on Spotswood’s long drive to open up the second half. “Our line really took over on that drive and we just took control of the game.”
One week after dismantling Rockbridge County 55-10 in a game that many thought would be more competitive, the Trailblazers entered Friday as the heavy favorites.
It was evident quickly, however, that the Knights weren’t going down easy.
“It was a credit to those guys,” SHS fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett said. “They played a heck of a football game and their kids came out ready to play. We have to match that intensity and I don’t think we did at the beginning. We had some mistakes. Defensively, we played excellent for the entire game. We were great the whole game. Offensively, we made some mistakes. We found a way to win and that’s the important thing.”
The first quarter was marred by penalties as both teams showed nerves early on in the biggest game of the season, so far, for either squad.
Turner Ashby, however, made the first momentum-shifting play of the game when Spotswood receiver Rob Smith fumbled a punt late in the quarter. Knights senior Brandon Onestak quickly jumped on the ball, giving possession back to the Knights and setting them up at the SHS 28-yard line to start the second quarter.
Three plays later, when facing fourth-and-2, Turner Ashby quarterback C.J. Haskins broke free up the middle for a 20-yard score to put the Knights on the board first.
Marini Spirollari added a 29-yard field goal later in the quarter after another forced three-and-out by the TA defense, but Smith and the Trailblazers responded well.
Just before the half, Spotswood quarterback Ryan High hit Smith for a short screen pass. But the receiver broke free for a 53-yard touchdown run that made up for his muffed punt and quickly got the Trailblazers back into the game, down 10-7 with 1:10 remaining.
“Honestly, we just wanted a first down and it just turned into a big play,” Smith said.
Up until Smith’s touchdown, the Spotswood sideline and bleachers were quiet.
When the senior finally put the Trailblazers on the board, however, life was injected back into both and the players said they felt the momentum of the game shift.
“After the dropped punt, I was really hurt,” Smith said. “I was just doing my best on offense and then we really needed a score and that’s when the game changed.”
Myers’ touchdown run in the third quarter proved to be the game-winning score with 5:00 remaining, but it was the Spotswood defense that was most impressive in the second half.
After giving up 78 yards on 14 carries to TA running back Grant Swinehart in the first half, the Trailblazers limited him to zero yards on five carries the rest of the contest. Haskins finished 4-for-17 passing for 23 yards and an interception.
“I’ve got to give them credit,” Haskins said. “They adjusted a little bit from the first half and came out and really played hard. They got us, and slowed our offense down a lot.”
The Trailblazers may have only put up one second-half touchdown, but it was the running of Myers, Ethan Barnhart and Ben Conahan that helped milk the clock.
With High finishing just 5-for-11 for 74 yards and a score, Spotswood was forced to use its tight formation more and finished with a total of 237 rushing yards in the game.
“They used their size to an advantage in the second half,” said TA coach Chris Fraser. “That kind of caught us in some areas. When they packed it in and went down the field, it was tough. We still have some deficiencies. We’re not quite physical enough in some areas.”
The Knights had a few more opportunities in the fourth quarter, driving into Trailblazers territory twice before punting and then getting the ball back with just 37.3 seconds left.
But four straight pass attempts from Haskins came up incomplete and a hard hit by AJ Dooms on one of those plays put the cap on Spotswood’s most impressive win yet.
“A win is a win,” Shifflett said. “I won’t apologize for that. That’s what I told the kids. Whether it’s ugly or it’s pretty, it’s a win and we did what we needed to do tonight.”
It was a season low in points and yards for the Trailblazers, who entered averaging 46.3 points per game, and their closest contest since a 20-12 win over East Rock in Week 1.
“To hold that team to 14 points, nobody likes to lose, but it just shows how close we’re getting to that next level,” Fraser said. “That’s a heck of a team over there. Moral victories? It’s hard to say, but I’m proud of our guys because they played their butts off.”
Barnhart, Myers and Smith all said the halftime talk from Shifflett was the difference.
As the Knights continued to play well in the first half, the away bleachers got louder.
But Barnhart said Myers’ touchdown run brought the Spotswood bleachers back to life.
“I think our mentality really opened things up for us in the second half,” Barnhart said. “We were down and knew we had to come back. It was just repetition, repetition. We had to keep going and get that rhythm going. I felt the crowd with us a little bit more. In the first half, their crowd was a little overbearing, but we won the crowd back with that.”
It was a disappointing loss for the Knights (5-2, 1-1 Valley), who are the surprise story of the Valley this season after back-to-back two-win campaigns the past two years.
“The guys fought hard tonight,” Haskins said. “It really came down to just two big plays there in the second and third quarters. We really stood toe-to-toe with them and fought really hard. I’m really proud of the guys for that. It’s tough. Anytime you lose, it hurts, but this one really hurts. It’s just more adversity like we faced in previous years, this year. We’re going to have to build off of that and keep fighting these next three games.”
Despite the loss, Turner Ashby remains in great shape to return to the postseason.
The Knights entered Friday at No. 5 in the latest Virginia High School League Region 3C power ratings and with games left against Harrisonburg, Waynesboro and Rockbridge County, it is likely they will make the playoffs this season for the first time since 2016.
“I see that and I just need our guys to understand and see that,” Fraser said. “It’s going to hurt for a little while, but they know deep down inside that we were right there.”
For the Trailblazers (7-0, 2-0 Valley), it puts them in the driver’s seat to win the district championship for a second straight year after back-to-back wins over the league’s two biggest contenders.
But it also was a wake-up call for a team that hadn’t been challenged much this season.
“It’s definitely a learning experience for all of us,” Barnhart said. “It was a dogfight, for sure. I’m glad we had a game like that to test us and see what we really have.”
Shifflett has been able to keep his group focused for most of the season, but admitted that it’s tough for players not to look ahead at any level when experiencing success.
“Before some of those games — you’re dealing with 16-, 17-, 18-year old kids — when you beat people like that, you start thinking in your head that you’re invincible,” Shifflett said. “I think you need games like this to open your eyes and wake you up a little bit.”
The Trailblazers said they certainly woke up on Friday and Turner Ashby, meanwhile, gained some respect.
Focused now on repeating as district champions, Spotswood will face struggling Waynesboro and Broadway — two winless teams — next before facing off against Valley District rival Harrisonburg in its season finale on Nov. 8 at HHS.
Either way, the players said they won’t get caught looking past anyone again.
And Myers said he hopes the Trailblazers get back to their high-scoring ways so he can use the Gator Chomp a lot more often in the future.
“A game like this just shows we’re willing to fight,” Myers said. ”We’re not going to give up. We showed that tonight.”
Turner Ashby 0 10 0 0—10
Spotswood 0 7 7 0—14
Scoring Summary
Second Quarter
TA—Haskins 20 run (Spirollari kick), 10:18
TA—Spirollari 29 field goal, 2:49
SHS—Smith 53 pass from High (Rivas Martinez kick), 1:10
Third Quarter
SHS—Myers 8 run (Rivas Martinez kick), 5:00
