HARRISONBURG — As drops of rain rolled down her forehead, across the bridge of her nose and fell on the mud-stained shoes below her, Mary Milby cracked a smile.
“I thought it would affect me more than it did,” Milby said of the wet conditions. “I expected a slower time than I got. Usually, with the mud and all of that, you’re going to slip some and I did a bit. I just tried to not let it get to me, push as hard as I can, work the parts that knew were going to be firm. In the end, it didn’t seem to matter much.”
Milby, a senior at Spotswood, won the girls race at the Valley District cross country championships at Rockingham County Fairgrounds on Tuesday on a rainy, cold afternoon.
It wasn’t just Milby that was a highlight for the Trailblazers, however, as Spotswood won both the boys and girls team title on the same day for the first time in program history.
The Trailblazers (54) held off Rockbridge County (62) for the girls championship and the SHS boys (40) beat Harrisonburg (48) to capture their crown. All four teams advance to regionals.
Milby, who will run next year at James Madison, used a fast start to jump in front of Harrisonburg’s Kate Kirwan and Turner Ashby’s Emily Rees and coasted from there.
She finished with a time of 20:22, which is the best time she’s recorded this season.
“That was kind of my goal — to get a good lead on in the first mile,” Milby said. “I was just trying to work the first mile as hard as I could because that’s usually where I’m strongest. From there, I just raced. It seemed to work good. I wanted to break the other runners before I got to the first mile, so that I could get a lead on them. That worked.”
On the boys side, Waynesboro’s Sam Sikora (17:04) came in first place, just ahead of Harrisonburg’s David Beck (17:13) and Spotswood’s Aidan Sheahan (17:15).
While Beck and Sheahan have shined as the top runners in the city/county this season, Sikora was a runner that both said they expected to be in contention on Tuesday.
“He’s well-respected,” Sheahan said. “I was able to edge him out the other day [during a district meet at Grottoes Town Park], but it was a really tight race and really close in time. I knew he was going to be a big contender coming into this. He’s a phenomenal runner, great guy. I don’t think it was a surprise to David or I that he was up there.”
The rivalry between the three Valley runners has been a back-and-forth battle all year, they said.
At the Valley District/Region 3C preview at the fairgrounds in September, Sikora beat Beck by 15 seconds and it stuck in the HHS junior’s mind, he said.
“I knew he was the guy to try to beat,” Beck said.
Sikora, much like Milby in the girls race, jumped out to an early lead over Beck and Sheahan and never really looked back throughout a majority of the course.
While Beck won’t see Sikora again this season as he prepares for the Region 5D championships on Nov. 7 at Panorama Farms, Sheahan will return to the fairgrounds on Nov. 6 for a rematch at the Region 3C championships.
“There’s definitely some room for improvement,” Sheahan said. “I’m looking forward to being back here for regionals. Hopefully, I’ll give Sam a little better run for his money.”
Runners acknowledged the steady rain throughout the day had an impact.
While Sheahan shrugged it off as “just a little bit of rain,” Beck said it became a mental obstacle at times because of the fear of slipping and suffering an injury on the course.
“It was so hard, especially in the woods,” Beck said. “You just couldn’t help but slip in it, think about it the whole time. Your natural reaction was to slow down every time you saw [mud], which kind of sucks. But fortunately, we were all able to get through it.”
Kirwan, the second-place finisher in the girls race, said she’s been sick for a week.
That slowed down her ability to train and prepare for the district championship as much as she would have liked, she said, and the weather added to her misery on Tuesday.
“I’ve been pretty sick, so it wasn’t a great race for me,” Kirwan said. “[The weather] wasn’t what I was focused on during the race, but it definitely didn’t get you into a racing mode. It’ll definitely make me stronger in the long run. The week before, I felt really strong. I’ve just been getting better throughout the season, so I’m really happy.”
Another challenge, the runners said, was the hilly terrain of the fairground’s course.
They specifically pointed to a hill early in the course as the toughest part.
“If you go a little too fast, you’re burned out,” Milby said. “If you go too slow, your legs feel tired and you can’t really race as fast in the woods because it’s gradually uphill in there. You have to really push on that and just try to get through. It’s definitely tough.”
Kirwan said once you get through the first hill, it gets even worse on another later.
“Oh, man,” Kirwan said. “Yes. It’s tough. All I was thinking was, ‘Get up this hill. Get up this hill.’ It just takes the energy out of you for the rest of the race. You think there’s no more hills coming, then there’s another one. That was pretty brutal. I can’t even lie.”
Beck added: “That actually isn’t the part that I find the toughest. I find the second hill to be really tough. You’re not near the end yet, but on your way back. It’s just hard, mentally, to know how hard you need to push yourself the rest of the way through.”
Both Spotswood teams and the Rockbridge County girls along with the Waynesboro boys, who finished third, will all advance as teams to the Region 3C championships.
The HHS boys and girls teams, meanwhile, both move on to the Region 5D meet.
Turner Ashby’s Rees and Rachel Craun and Broadway’s Mia Ryan, Natalie Watts and Jessica Showalter both qualified for regionals as individuals in the girls race. For the boys, Broadway’s Trevor White, Levi Showalter and Evan Weaver will all advance.
“I definitely feel like I still have room to improve,” Beck said. “Seeing all of the improvement I’ve mad each season, it’s made me fall in love with cross country again. It’s made me quite a bit more competitive than I have been the past few years.”
Sheahan agreed with his city/county rival, noting how much growth he’s seen from all the runners.
He credited both Sikora and Beck as part of what he called a “cross country fraternity” with opposing teams that has helped encourage and support each other this season.
“We’ve all beat each other at least once,” Sheahan said. “It’s a lot of fun. It definitely builds a competitive spirit. We have a cool bond. We’re all great friends. As soon as we’re done racing, we’re patting each other on the back and giving congratulations.”
For Kirwan, despite facing the adversity of being sick and the poor weather conditions on Tuesday, she said she left satisfied with how her overall performance ended up.
“I’m satisfied, for the most part,” Kirwan said. “It just felt like I kept pushing and it wasn’t coming. It was just one of those days. I was definitely really happy with it, though.”
Milby was also happy with how she fared as she earned her first-ever district title.
After years of growing and maturing in the Spotswood program, the Trailblazers senior said rain, snow or sunshine couldn’t hide the smile on her face after her victory Tuesday.
“Oh, yeah,” Milby said with a laugh. “That was so exciting. I was really hoping for it. I was really motivated today. I won a couple of smaller meets earlier this season, but this is my first big win in cross country. That is what is just really exciting for me today.”
