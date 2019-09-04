Bull Run District Tri-Match
At Woodstone Meadows
Team Scores
1. East Rockingham 192, 2. Luray 202, 3. Clarke County 209.
Individual Scores
East Rockingham: Abbi Green 43, Chase Clem 46, Matthew Johnson 48, Evan Brandt 55, Blake Montgomery 55.
Luray: Devon Embry 47, Colby Wright 50, Collin Thomas 50, Skylhar Batchelor Pickett 55.
Clarke County: Keith Dalton 46, Paul Gennaro 51, Thomas Dalton 56, Ian Clapp 56.
