Bull Run District Tri-Match
Tuesday
At Shenvalee Golf Resort
Team Scores
1. Stonewall Jackson 174, 2. East Rockingham 199, 3. Clarke County 220.
Individual Scores
Stonewall Jackson: Emily Racer 42, Tucker Dorman 43, Andrew Wymer 44, Henry Bull 45.
East Rockingham: Chase Clem 48, Abbi Green 49, Matthew Johnson 51, Evan Brandt 51.
Clarke County: Keith Dalton 51, Paul Gennaro 51, Jackson Franklin 57, Ian Clapp 60.
