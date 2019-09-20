BRIDGEWATER — There’s already been talk about an Oct. 18 game against Spotswood, what a playoff game in Bridgewater would look like and more potential scenarios.
That’s enough to get Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser’s blood boiling.
It wasn’t long ago that the Knights were coming off back-to-back two-win seasons in their first two years under Fraser and a regular in the basement of the Valley District standings.
So when he hears the discussion about anything past the opponent TA is facing each week, he said he reminds the Knights how quickly things can change.
“I tell them almost every day, ‘Keep your head on your shoulders, your feet on the ground,’” Fraser said. “Nothing is ever as good as it looks or as bad as it looks. We have to keep that in mind. Even though we’re doing well, we’re a few plays away from doing things that we might not be able to recover from.”
When Turner Ashby hosts Shenandoah District opponent Staunton tonight in a non-district game at 7 p.m. in Bridgewater, it will do so with a perfect 3-0 record for the first time since 2010 and seeking four straight wins to start a season for the first time since 2005.
That’s brought excitement and newfound life to the Knights, but quarterback C.J. Haskins said they aren’t taking it for granted after their lack of success the past two seasons.
“Three-and-0 has been great, a wonderful feeling,” Haskins said. “But when we come to practice, we’re putting it into our heads that we’re 0-0 and we’re going into this week trying to go 1-0. We kind of restart every week and it helps us focus in practice. Even though we’re having success right now, it helps us stay even-keeled and work really hard in practice and prepare for the next game.”
While TA hasn’t reached the playoffs since 2016, its final season under former coach Charlie Newman, Staunton is a storied program that isn’t unfamiliar with success.
The Storm, formerly known as the Leemen of R.E. Lee High School, have made the playoffs every year since 2005 with current SHS athletic director David Tibbs coaching the team until 2015.
Scott Girolmo then took over and led the program to the Virginia High School League Class 2 state championship game in 2017, where it lost 38-34 to Appomattox County.
Now, former Bath County High School and William & Mary quarterback Jake Phillips is in his first season as the new Staunton coach after four years at James River.
“When I look at them, I see that they are a lot like a lot of their past teams in terms of having some athletes at the skill spots,” Fraser said. “Athletes make plays. They can make plays at any time. There’s a lot of times on film where they look really good and that concerns us.”
The Storm rallied for a gritty 20-7 win over Covington in their season opener with junior quarterback Will Dod scoring two second-half touchdowns to lead them to the victory.
Dod is in his second year as the Staunton signal-caller after taking over for former VHSL Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year Jayden Williams last season and has played well.
In two games, Dod has 279 yards — 138 rushing— of total offense and a pair of scores.
After facing Western Albemarle’s Carter Shifflett in Week 2 and Monticello’s Malachi Fields a week ago, Fraser said the Knights see a lot of similarities when looking at Dod.
“Much like the two teams we have faced the past two weeks, their quarterback is the key to making them go,” Fraser said. “Even though they have some good running backs and receivers, he gets some of their biggest chunk plays. He’s a veteran, a savvy runner and finds ways to make yards. We have to, somehow, find a way to keep the quarterback in check and not create a lot of damage for our defense.”
After the season-opening win over Covington, Staunton faced a much more difficult task last week when it faced Liberty Christian Academy and suffered a 41-6 loss.
That setback wasn’t indicative of how poorly the Storm played, but rather a display of just how talented LCA is.
“We found a way to win our first week,” Phillips said. “We’re a little behind everyone else with only two games under our belt right now. In that first win, it was good to see our guys handle some adversity. [LCA] was really good. They were an outstanding football team. It was good to see things we needed to improve on. It was good for our guys to see some early adversity and have to stick to the process and learn from our mistakes.”
Turner Ashby hasn’t faced much adversity so far this season, winning each game by 22 points or more, and a big reason is its suddenly potent offensive attack.
The Knights are averaging 42.7 points per game and over 540 yards of total offense and Fraser pointed to multiple reasons for the sudden surge on that side of the ball.
“No. 1 is the leadership of C.J. Haskins,” Fraser said. “ No. 2, our offensive coaches — Richie Anderson, Andrew Armstrong and Travis Myers — they find creative ways to run the same play out of a lot of formations. We also have some playmakers. Anytime you have Jalin Quintanilla, Jared Peake, Nico Valle, Brandon Onestak — it takes a lot of pressure off. And then, oh, you have Grant Swinehart in the backfield. To me, it’s tough to defend because you have to pick your poison.”
In his first season as the team’s starting quarterback, Haskins has been brilliant with 535 yards of total offense and six touchdowns while Swinehart and Quintanilla have combined for 688 yards rushing and nine scores on the ground already this year.
On the other side of the ball, the TA defense — a liability in the first two seasons under Fraser — is also playing well with 10 sacks while giving up 17.7 points per game.
“Knowing we have a defense that, if we do mess up for some reason, they can save us,” Haskins said. “The momentum the defense creates for us right before we go on the field, we just carry that over when we put together drives.”
When Phillips looks at the Knights, he said he sees a complete football team.
“They play very disciplined football, play very fast and aggressive,” Phillips said. “They play very hard. They’re a good tackling team, do a lot of stuff on offense that gives you trouble. They have a lot of guys that can give you trouble.”
Staunton hasn’t lost two of its first three games since an 0-3 start in 2014, but it rallied to go 6-4 that season and lose to East Rockingham in the opening round of the Region 2B playoffs.
Phillips said despite having such a young roster — the Storm feature 11 seniors — he is optimistic that his team will continue to grow and have a similar fate this year.
“We’ve broke down the film and saw there was a lot of positives from the game,” Phillips said. “We showed them that it wasn’t so much a lot of things they did bad, but just a lot of things we could do better. Not just with X’s and O’s, but how we carry ourselves on the field, our body language, things like that.”
Coincidentally, the unbeaten Knights find themselves with similar goals this week.
TA’s three wins this season have been exciting, but not perfect, and that’s what Fraser said he is reminding his team each week as the enthusiasm around the program grows.
“We have to get better every week because we know we have the big guns coming later in our schedule,” Fraser said. “That’s not taking anything away from anybody, but we know what’s down the road. We also know if we have aspirations of being a playoff team, what those teams from the Lynchburg area look like.”
In order to get to the “big guns” in district play and eventually face teams from the Jefferson and Seminole districts in the postseason, Fraser said TA must go slow.
There’s no talk of next week, district play or any type of playoff discussion yet.
According to Fraser, that’s enough to get his blood boiling.
“Our goal every week is simply to get better, don’t make the same mistakes we made last week and keep our eyes on the prize, which is our next opponent,” Fraser said. “If we do the little things, then the big picture takes care of itself. That’s what I want our guys to remember moving forward.”
