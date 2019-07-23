BRIDGEWATER — There was a time when Jessie Knight had no offers.
“I wasn’t getting barely anything,” said the Turner Ashby senior. “I was getting no texts, calls from coaches, nothing.”
Then Knight won the Virginia High School League Class 3 heavyweight wrestling championship in February at the Salem Civic Center.
Less than two months later, he followed that up by winning the National High School Coaches Association High School Nationals junior heavyweight championship at Virginia Beach Amphitheater and earned a spot as an NHSCA All-American.
The result? A sudden burst in college interest and a future in the sport he loved.
“It’s been huge,” Knight said. “As soon as I won that national title, people started coming left and right. They were calling me, texting me, trying to find some sort of way to get a hold of me.
“Originally, I really wanted to do football. But the last two years, when I started really getting good, I started looking more into wrestling. This year really put it over the top for me.”
Early Tuesday, Knight told the Daily News-Record that he had verbally committed to the University of Virginia — an up-and-coming program in the Atlantic Coast Conference. He said he chose the Cavaliers over offers from Virginia Tech and Old Dominion.
Knight, who is a three-time all-state performer for TA, said he began working with coaches and athletes from U.Va. during the offseason and a mutual interest was eventually shown.
“We were going back and forth and their assistant said they really liked me,” Knight said. “It just went from there.”
It’s an impressive accomplishment for not only Knight, but a Turner Ashby program that has been on the rise in recent years under coach Marshall Smiley.
After winning the Valley District team championship last season, Smiley said Knight’s commitment to a Division I team showcases just how far both he and the program have come in recent years.
“I'm just really proud,” Smiley said. “I'm glad that I could be a small part in his wrestling journey and help provide the right environment for him to get to this level. I tell our kids that there are opportunities to do this sport at the college level, but if you are going to wrestle at the D-I level, you have to be 100 percent in. The skill level and work ethic have to be top-tier and he has embraced and accepted those challenges to reach this achievement.”
Smiley pointed to the work of two of his assistants, Michael LaPrade and Adam Wright, as a big key to the improvement of Knight during his time at TA.
LaPrade wrestled at Virginia Military Institute while Wright wrestled at Old Dominion.
He said both coaches talked with Knight often and gave him advice based on their own experiences and what he can expect once he gets to the next level.
“The best thing I can do for him is to continue to challenge him this year and keep making gains with his technique, strength and mental toughness,” Smiley said. “He's so lucky that he has Coach Wright and Coach LaPrade to wrestle him. Those guys are the two best big-boy coaches in the state as far as I'm concerned, and they can still roll. I think Jessie would tell you, it's not such an easy day when he's drilling and wrestling with those two.”
While Knight has learned a lot from his coaches, it’s his teammates who said they have benefited from having him in the room for the past four seasons.
As a captain and leader for TA, Knight is known for his humble, blue-collar approach and other members of the Knights wrestling program have noticed it.
“Jessie has meant a lot to me and the TA team,” Turner Ashby junior Payton Jackson said. “For starters, he had brought great athleticism, leadership, attitude and a hard work ethic to the program that rubs off on everyone in the room. What he has meant to me is a brother-like bond that will last a lifetime. He has been one of my closest friends from sixth grade to now. He has helped me throughout the years in wrestling and just life in general.”
Jackson, Trey Hoover — a fellow 2019 Class 3 state champion — Patrick Sullivan and others help round out a TA wrestling room that is emerging as one of the best in the area.
“What this means for [Turner Ashby] is that we can compete with the blue bloods of [Virginia] and we can have college wrestlers at the highest level,” Jackson said. “In my opinion, U.Va. is getting better and better every year and adding Jessie will only help them in the near future. It also means that we can compete with the top-tier wrestling teams in [Class 3]. TA is headed in the right direction.”
Knight said he has spent his offseason wrestling in a couple of tournaments, but has mostly spent time training at Harrisonburg MMAI and wrestling with members of the Skyline Hawks wrestling team.
When Knight won his state title in February, after celebrating with his Turner Ashby teammates in the immediate aftermath, he was embraced by members of the Hawks.
“They’ve been good,” Knight said. “I love training with them and they’re all a bunch of good guys. They’re fun to be around, know what they’re doing. It’s nice to have other big bodies to roll around with. They’ve helped a lot this offseason.”
Despite his bulky frame at 6-foot-3, 275-pounds, Knight has a quickness that separates him from his peers and will translate to quick success in college, Smiley said.
He said once Knight gets to Charlottesville, the biggest key will be remembering that he’s going to be in "a room full of hammers."
“One of Jessie's best assets is his footwork and quickness, which he will definitely need at the D-I level,” Smiley said. “He doesn't wrestle like a typical heavyweight because he's not one. He can shoot, create great angles and attack in a variety of ways because of his ability to move his feet. Besides from physical tools and abilities, the most important thing he will need to rely on is between his ears. To keep growing technical, the will power to outwork others and be mentally tough.”
Knight said he is looking forward to one more season in Bridgewater and has been focused this summer on getting stronger for both football and wrestling this year at Turner Ashby.
He said now that he has his recruitment out of the way, a weight is off his shoulders.
“That’s what I was hoping to do,” Knight said. “I wanted to commit somewhere before wrestling season so I could get that out of the way and just focus on getting another state title and the season ahead.”
At one point, Knight said he didn’t know if he’d even have to make a college decision because the offers simply weren’t there.
Now that they’ve arrived and his choice has been made, however, he said it’s what has fueled him throughout this summer and will continue to in his final season with the Knights.
“It’s helped me grow and continue to push myself and make everything work for me,” Knight said. “I’m just continuing to grind. Knowing I have those people behind me looking at me, it makes everything better.”
