STRASBURG — East Rockingham moved the ball well at times Friday night but couldn’t finish off drives.
The Eagles turned the ball over three times in the first half en route to a 39-6 loss to Strasburg in Bull Run District football.
“I’m really disappointed,” East Rockingham coach Donnie Coleman said. “First off, hats off to those guys. They played a really good football game. They played a clean football game. I told our kids on Monday that we have to run the football and we have to stop the run — and we didn’t do either of those things. So hats off to Strasburg, they did a better job.”
The Eagles moved the ball to the Strasburg 35-yard line on their opening possession. On third-and-13 from the 38, East Rock quarterback Tyce McNair was intercepted by Strasburg senior Chase Hart. The play was returned for a touchdown, but negated by a penalty on the return.
The Rams needed just six plays to take advantage of the turnover. Hart, who has committed to play for William & Mary next season, connected with junior Trey Stinnette on a 34-yard touchdown for a 7-0 Strasburg lead with 6:56 left in the first quarter.
East Rock once again drove into Strasburg territory on the next possession. The Eagles moved the ball to the Strasburg 17. On third-and-11 from the 18, McNair was intercepted by Strasburg senior Peter McKenchie with 2:20 left in the first quarter.
The Rams have struggled at times in the secondary this season, and entered Friday’s game with just three interceptions as a team. Strasburg had three against East Rock.
“We’re starting to play a little bit better,” Strasburg coach Mark Roller said. “We’re starting to learn how to play back there in the secondary, and those guys have been around for a while. As long as we keep building from game-to-game, from week-to-week we’ll be fine.”
The Rams’ third and biggest interception came on East Rock’s next drive. Facing a third-and-13 from the Strasburg 18, Hart once again intercepted McNair’s tipped pass and returned it 88 yards for the touchdown and 13-0 lead with 3:27 left in the first half.
“We had some errors there,” Coleman said. “We shot ourselves in the foot.”
Hart, who usually doesn’t play in the secondary, said it was nice to get the touchdown after having the first interception return called back.
“I just remember seeing [McNair] rolled to the left, and I saw [Strasburg linebacker] Da’Neil [Holliday] tip the ball,” Hart said. “Then I thought Justin Day was going to get it and then I just caught it right in stride. I timed it up right and just took off.”
The Rams (5-1, 2-1 Bull Run) used a trick play to extend the lead before halftime. Strasburg running back Trevor Sager threw a halfback pass to Stinnette for a 29-yard touchdown with 1:39 left in the first half and a 19-0 lead.
“I think that one was a really good play, because it really fooled the defense,” Stinnette said. “We practiced it a couple times in practice, and then just being able to do it in the game was nice.”
The Rams scored on the second play of the second half on a 65-yard touchdown run by Sager to put the game out of reach.
The Eagles (2-4, 1-2 Bull Run) scored on a 28-yard touchdown pass from McNair to Matthew Fries with 8:48 left in the game to cut the score to 27-6. The score capped an 11-play 79-yard drive.
East Rock senior running back Colton Dean led the offense with 138 yards rushing on 26 carries.
“He’s a tough kid,” Coleman said. “He plays the game the right way. You feel bad for him, like for him to have some more success. I wish for him to have some more success, but at the end of the day we got to go out and earn it.”
The Eagles out-gained Strasburg 277-264 in total yards. The Eagles ran 70 plays on offense to Strasburg’s 33.
Coleman said his squad, which hosts Page County next week, needs to regroup and work on getting better.
“We just got to take it one day at a time,” he said. “We’ll figure it out and we’ll move forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.