BROADWAY — Late in the fourth quarter, with the clock winding down on the scoreboard, a hushed Broadway crowd slowly started to file out of the stadium with a somber look.
The players on the Gobblers sideline had a similar demeanor as they stood with their hands at their sides, shocked as they stared ahead as Buffalo Gap took a final knee.
The Bison made the long trip up Route 42 and handled Broadway 42-15 on Friday at BHS in a game that showcased all the reasons the Gobblers are still winless this season.
It was a frustrating sight for BHS first-year coach Danny Grogg, who has brought energy and enthusiasm to the program and was confident last week’s bye week sparked change.
...@BGHSBison quarterback @sethf_32 had three touchdowns in the 42-15 win tonight. #DNRFB pic.twitter.com/kxUUrs7crI— Cody Elliott (@Cody_DNRSports) September 28, 2019
“Sometimes people use the term young as an excuse. We can’t use that anymore. We’re four games into the season," he said. "We can’t have anymore excuses. We haven’t played a clean football game yet. Turnovers are killing us, penalties are killing us.”
Broadway turned it over four times Friday and had nine penalties, including six in the first half that helped extend multiple Gap drives and put the Gobblers in an early hole.
Gap quarterback Seth Fitzgerald capped off a seven-play, 63-yard drive on the Bison's opening series with a 3-yard touchdown run and after Landon Bates recovered the ensuing onside kick, Tucker Kiracofe later scored to put the Bison up 12-0 with 2:47 remaining in the opening quarter.
“We have to take the momentum from the very start and, once again, we haven’t done that in the four games we’ve played,” Grogg said. “We put ourselves in a hole and it’s hard to dig yourself out when you get to that point.”
The six first-half penalties all related to Gap’s fast-moving, tight formation that had a lot of shifting pieces in the backfield before each snap.
Despite the Gobblers defense being the strength of their team so far this season, the unit struggled to grasp what the Bison were doing early and continuously jumped offsides.
“Defenses usually tend to struggle with that against us,” Kiracofe said. “It’s something we capitalize on. Five yards is five yards. We’ll take it any day.”
BHS receiver Nate Tinnell said the defensive penalties translated over to the offense struggling as Broadway never got in sync and had just 26 yards of total offense at half.
The Gobblers’ run game, specifically, continued to struggle with sophomore quarterback Cole Hoover finishing as the leading rusher with seven carries for 38 yards.
“It was very frustrating,” Tinnell said. “The turnovers, penalties, jumping offsides — that’s stuff we worked on the whole bye week. We watched film, knew they were doing that shift. We still jumped and that’s frustrating. Just one thing would go wrong and we’d get down on ourselves right away. We’d put our heads own and it’s over from there, really.”
Gap added two more touchdowns in the second quarter on a 1-yard run from Bates and a 6-yard scamper from Fitzgerald and it wasn’t until Landen Stuhlmiller returned a kickoff 93 yards for a touchdown with 43.6 seconds remaining that the Gobblers had life.
In the second half, however, Broadway committed two more turnovers and Gap added touchdown runs from Fitzgerald and fullback Storm Harris and never looked back.
“Attitude and effort is something we stressed like crazy,” Bison first-year coach Brad Wygant said. “It’s something they took to heart. We have great coaches who look for holes, look for opportunities. I owe the offensive line a big thank you. They put it on their shoulders and did exactly what we needed to do to be successful tonight.”
Gap finished with 372 yards of total offense with 319 coming on the ground.
Fitzgerald finished with 22 carries for 109 yards and a trio of touchdowns while Kiracofe, the Shenandoah District’s leading rusher, had 22 carries for 108 yards and a score.
“We came out there and everybody was working together as a team,” Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t have one or two guys slacking. Our offensive line really impressed me tonight. Our confidence kept snowballing and snowballing and then you look at the score and you’re like, ‘Oh, my.’ You don’t believe it, but it definitely trickles down.”
It was the type of win the Bison (3-2) needed after a 47-20 loss to East Rockingham a week ago and entering their bye, but a loss that the Gobblers (0-4) couldn’t afford.
Despite that, Tinnell — who scored a touchdown off a 53-yard pass from Hoover — said Broadway has to make sure it sticks together and focused on what it can still accomplish.
“We just have to give them a good example,” Tinnell said. “We’ve got to keep our heads up, keep them motivated, ourselves motivated and keep playing hard.”
The excuses are over, Grogg said, and he wants his football team to know what it can do.
The Gobblers haven’t played a Valley District game yet — they still have Fort Defiance next week before league play starts — and that’s when things really matter, he said.
So he doesn’t want to hear anymore talk about being young, see anymore somber faces along the sidelines or in practice and wants his team to come back Monday focused.
“The physicality and that part of the game is there,” Grogg said. “We just have to clean it up all around on each end. Everything we did tonight that hurt us, we worked on. It comes down to focus. We have to become a better practice team. If we do that, wins will come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.