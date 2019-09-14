WOODSTOCK — For the third straight game, turnovers in the opening quarter proved costly for Broadway.
Three key turnovers in the first quarter put the Gobblers in an early hole in an eventual 41-0 non-district football loss to Central on Friday in Woodstock. The Gobblers finished the game with six turnovers and now have 12 for the season in three games.
“We’ve got to figure out how to be more efficient on offense,” Broadway coach Danny Grogg said. “That’s not one person — it’s a team thing. We’ve got to figure out how to be more efficient. We cannot lose the turnover battle. That’s the biggest issue tonight is we lost the turnover battle.”
In a sign of what was to come, Broadway’s Cameron Showalter had a 50-yard run on the first play from scrimmage, but it was called back for a holding penalty on the Gobblers.
“Football is game of momentum, and sometimes momentum doesn’t go your way and you got to live with that,” Grogg said. “I’d have to go back and look at film — but it’s a tough spot. You get momentum and then it gets taken from you. You got to play clean football, too, in order to do some of those things. That’s all the way around — clean football, clean up the turnovers, clean up the run game, clean up everything.”
Two plays later, Broadway senior quarterback David Thew completed a short pass to Nate Tinnell, who then fumbled. The ball was picked up by Central senior linebacker Billy Ball and returned 12 yards for a 7-0 lead with 10:43 left in the first quarter.
On Broadway’s next possession, Thew was sacked by Ball for an 18-yard loss. Facing third-and-31 from the Broadway 22-yard line, Thew’s pass was tipped and intercepted by Central senior defensive back Dylan Hamrick and returned 35 yards for a touchdown and a 14-0 edge with 9:39 left in the first quarter.
“I just saw the ball in the air and I felt like I had a good break on it,” Hamrick said. “Once I had the ball I just wanted to make sure I got my rear end in the end zone.”
Late in the first quarter, another turnover led to more Central points. On third-and-12 from the Broadway 5, Thew’s pass was intercepted by Central junior defensive back Brevin Scott and returned to the Broadway 1.
On the next play, Central’s Alex Neff scored for a 21-0 lead with two seconds left in the opening quarter.
Grogg said the turnovers came from a lack of focus, which started with how the team is doing in practice.
“We’ve had a couple practices here and there where you lose focus,” Grogg said. “And we talk about it, that in the game you play like you practice. We got to figure out how to be a better practice team. Maybe some of that stuff we’ll relay over to Friday nights.”
Central’s Chris Conner added a 4-yard touchdown run with 3:53 left in the second quarter to extend the lead to 28-0.
Broadway (0-3) had a chance to score late in the first half. After Broadway sophomore Courtland Wilt recovered a fumble on a Central punt return, the Gobblers took over at the Falcons 18-yard line.
A penalty for intentional grounding moved the Gobblers back, but a 19-yard run by Thew on third down gave Broadway a chance for a field goal. Broadway’s Lucas Benavides missed wide left on a 33-yard attempt with 1:29 left in the first half.
One real bright spot for the Gobblers was the play of the defense. The Gobblers held the Falcons (2-1) to only 168 yards of offense — 108 rushing and 60 through the air.
“I thought we played a physical ballgame tonight,” Grogg said. “We played a very good game on defense tonight. I thought we played tough.”
It was Thew’s first game starting at quarterback this season for the Gobblers, replacing sophomore Cole Hoover. Grogg said he thought Thew would help ignite the Gobblers running game. Thew had 11 carries for 13 yards on the ground.
Broadway finished with 73 yards rushing and just 6 passing for a total of 79 yards.
“This is his first game,” Grogg said of Thew. “It’s the first game that we back to the off-set back and the good thing is we’re going into a bye week. We get to focus on us for a week before we get into Buffalo Gap [on Sept. 27]. So we’re going to fix some of those things.”
Grogg said that the Gobblers’ bye week couldn’t have come at a better time.
“We have to focus on us,” Grogg said. “We got to be better at us. We’re going to focus on just us this week. We’re not going to be worried about Gap. I think some of the things going on is our issues. It’s all fixable stuff that we need to look at on film. We need to see what we’re doing wrong and we need to get better on our end.”
