HARRISONBURG — There were certainly a lot of differences between the four Rockingham County football teams that began their 2019 season on Monday.
But one trait that Broadway, East Rockingham, Spotswood and Turner Ashby all possess is how much each team is leaning upon its veterans for leadership.
“It feels amazing, honestly,” Spotswood senior linebacker Ben Conahan said. “We come out here with basically the same team we had last year. It’s great knowing we have a bunch of guys that are veterans at every position. We’re just ready to go out there and dominate.”
The Trailblazers are easily the most experienced local team with 20 seniors on their roster this season while East Rockingham is leaning on quarterback Tyce McNair and linebackers Colton Dean and Trenton Morris to step up.
At Broadway, defensive tackle Brent Hulse and quarterback Caleb Williams, both seniors, were a pair of names being relied upon heavily while the trio of Grant Swinehart, C.J. Haskins and Jessie Knight were leading the charge at Turner Ashby.
“It helps [the younger players] a lot,” Knight said. “It kinda takes the nervousness away from them, I guess. It makes them feel comfortable with us encouraging them.”
Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said his staff challenged the players before practice to increase the speed and amount of repetitions they get each day.
With such a veteran group, he said that makes the challenge much more realistic.
“That’s what has been the nice part now,” Shifflett said. “We’re just trying to break things down and get real technical with stuff. That’s keeping them thinking, keeping them motivated.”
Williams Not A Full Participant Yet at Broadway
Williams, who made the switch to quarterback this season after playing as a wide receiver the past two years, wasn’t a full participant in practice Monday.
Williams is coming back from offseason surgery to repair a torn ACL that he suffered in the Gobblers’ second game of the season a year ago.
Despite that, he did go through various stretching exercises with the team and did some throwing on the side as he simply enjoyed the feeling of putting a helmet on for the first time in 11 months, he said.
“It’s been crazy,” Williams said. “I’ve missed it so much after sitting and watching it last year. Just to have a helmet on again and be out here with my team, it’s the greatest thing ever.”
Defense Is Grogg’s Focus As Head Coach
With the most players in over five years coming out to play this season, Williams said first-year coach Danny Grogg has brought a positive change to the BHS program.
“We were getting a lot of energy from Coach Grogg,” Williams said. “He started this morning at 8 a.m. when we got here. It’s instant energy, energy, energy. It woke all of us up real quick. There are so many kids that are excited to be here and it’s just something new. I love it.”
Grogg’s biggest area of contribution will be on the defensive side, where after holding their offensive practice in the morning, the Gobblers focused their evening efforts with Grogg working individually with players along the defensive line and linebacker spots.
“It’s been a little bit chaotic, but it’s been controlled chaos,” Grogg said. “I’m the [defensive coordinator], so I get a little bit more fired up. I lost my voice in the first 10 minutes, but I love the energy out here right now. We’ve had a great first day so far. We’re just looking to finish it.”
McNair Ready To Be More Vocal In 2019
A year ago, McNair was a soft-spoken wide receiver that played a key role for East Rockingham in the slot and served as the backup quarterback to Dylan Williams.
With Williams graduated, McNair now moves into the starting signal-caller position and has embraced the challenges of leading the Eagles this season.
“I have really tried to take on that role and be the leader that the team needs,” McNair said. “I’m real comfortable. Going into my junior season, I didn’t really play at all. I wasn’t really comfortable getting on the field. Since I [played more] during the second half of the season, it really makes me ready for this season.”
Eagles Ready To Move On From 2018 Success
Last season was historic for the East Rockingham program, but coaches and players have made it clear they’re ready to move on and turn their attention toward this year’s team.
After losing 20 seniors off a team that made a run to the Virginia High School League Class 2 semifinals, it would be easy and understandable for players to keep reflecting.
But Morris said seniors like himself and McNair have taken it upon themselves to keep the winning tradition going this season and moving on from the past.
“We’ve been waiting for this forever,” Morris said. “Since the end of the last game against Goochland, we’ve been ready to come back and strike again. We had so many seniors, and now some of the younger players have to step up, too. We definitely have a chip on our shoulder.”
Spotswood Defense Remains Strong
Spotswood’s defense had one of its best seasons in recent memory last year as the Trailblazers gave up just 13.6 points per game and dominated the Valley District.
With linebackers Conahan and Cole Myers, both All-Region 3C selections a year ago, back this year along with several other pieces, the defense is once again expected to be among the best in all of Region 3C.
“I can’t specify what makes us that great,” Conahan said. “Clearly, it’s just everybody on the team — all 11 players — plus the coaching staff. That defense is just hard work put together and every single person being dedicated to it.”
Smith Ready To Take Game To New Level
One player that stood out at Monday’s practice for Spotswood was wide receiver Rob Smith, who played his first season with the Trailblazers last season and shined.
As a standout basketball player, Smith’s size at 6-foot-3 is unique for his position and his continued route-running work with former standout receiver Connell Ischinger was evident on the first day.
“It helps us see speed with guys like Rob,” Myers said. “I don’t think anyone else is as fast as Rob. So when you see him every day working, it makes everything else a bit easier.”
Knights Looking For Consistency
If Turner Ashby has any chance of improving off its pair of wins in each of the past two seasons, the players said it starts with being more consistent.
The Knights had a rough start in their non-district schedule a year ago, but after defeating Monticello for their first win, it felt like things were turning around.
Instead, TA finished 2-8 and struggled on both sides of the ball by season’s end.
“I just think we need to come together as a team,” said offensive lineman Knight. “Some parts last year felt like linemen were with linemen and running backs were with running backs. I think we just need to come together as a team. I think we’ll do good this year.”
Numbers Increasing At Turner Ashby
While the varsity numbers were a concern at one point throughout the summer, Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser said he was satisfied with the turnout at Monday’s practice.
Fraser said he wasn’t sure of his exact numbers, but between the varsity and JV programs combined, he said they had approximately 80 players in attendance.
“There’s some nervous excitement,” Fraser said. “The older guys, it’s routine for them. They’ve helped a lot. There is no question that having those guys here is huge.”
