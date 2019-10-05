HARRISONBURG — When asked to describe his 72-yard punt return for a touchdown toward the end of the first quarter, Jabril Hayes immediately gave the play-by-play of the entire sequence.
It was a momentum-swinging play in the first quarter and one that originally looked like a normal kick, but instead took one bounce before Hayes scooped it and took off.
“When I see the big bounce and it’s coming back toward me, I see it as an opportunity to take it back down the field,” the Sherando junior receiver said. “That’s exactly what I was thinking. The defenders came down the right side of the field, so I took off down the left and followed my blockers. Then a hole opened up on the right and I took that, beat one more defender, made a move on another and got into the end zone.”
It was the first of seven unanswered touchdowns scored by the Warriors en route to a dominating 52-7 non-district win over Harrisonburg on Friday at Dr. Walter F. Green, III Field at HHS.
For Sherando, the win snapped a two-game losing skid after back-to-back losses to Martinsburg and Millbrook while the Blue Streaks saw their two-game winning streak come to an end before heading into district play.
“Like I said before, they were a .500 team up where they are, but down here — I tried to tell you, I was honest,” HHS ninth-year coach Chris Thurman said. “They’re good. They play hard. They get after you. They played hard tonight and got after us.”
The first drive of the night was just about the only positive the Streaks saw on either side of the ball.
After a 65-yard run up the middle from Dunstan William on Harrisonburg’s second play, which came after forcing a punt on defense, sophomore quarterback Keenan Glago eventually connected with receiver Elijah Pinedo for a 7-yard touchdown in the left corner of the end zone that put the Streaks up 7-0 with 6:51 left in the first quarter.
From there, however, the Harrisonburg offense struggled to sustain drives and the defense simply couldn’t stop the powerful run game of Sherando.
The Warriors evened it up on Hayes' 72-yard punt return for a touchdown with 2:40 remaining in the first quarter and took the lead when running back Darius Lane took three carries for 89 yards, capped by a 55-yard scoring run that gave Sherando the lead for good at 14-7 with 13 seconds remaining in the opening period.
“The biggest thing for me was that I had to slow everything down, had to be patient,” Lane said. “I couldn’t be explosive right out of the gate. We haven’t went against a front like that. The linemen did a good job working with it. I just let them do their thing, so then it allowed me to do mine. It all started with them. They deserve all the credit.”
From there, the Warriors piled it on with sophomore Dylan Rodeffer tossing a pair of touchdown passes to Hayes in the second quarter before Jackson Hendren connected on a 27-yard field goal to put Sherando up 31-7 at the half.
Rodeffer, who was in his third start in place of injured starter Chacai Campbell, finished 12-for-20 passing for 170 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Hayes, meanwhile, finished with seven catches for 122 yards, both scores, and his punt return in the first quarter.
“I’ve got to give all the credit to Dylan,” Hayes said. “He’s a sophomore on varsity and not a lot of people are doing that. If you are, you have to step into some big shoes. He’s doing that for us. He has seized the moment, seized the opportunity. He’s doing a great job at it. His confidence is building every day. This was really big for him.”
Lane had a big night as well, scoring twice in the third quarter to finish with a season-high 245 yards on 25 carries and three rushing touchdowns.
It was a complete-game effort for the Warriors and one they desperately needed, according to their coach.
“I’m really pleased,” Sherando coach Bill Hall said. “It’s been a long two weeks, to be honest with you. We just didn’t play characteristic Sherando football last week. Wins and losses are different when you just don’t play the way you’re capable of. I was happy to see our guys came out and responded.”
Hall said Lane’s success in the run game early is what set up the success of Rodeffer, Hayes and the other SHS receivers in the passing game late and called it a “complete team effort.”
“We really tried to wear them down and make them think the run is coming,” Lane said. “Next thing you know, I fake it and set up [Hayes] for a touchdown. It’s all about working as a team, working as a system.”
Williams led the Streaks with 80 yards rushing, but 65 of those came on his first carry. Kwentin Smiley finished with just six carries for 14 yards.
In the passing game, Malachi Davis finished with five catches for 76 yards for Harrisonburg, but Glago went just 12-for-25 for 109 yards with a touchdown and threw his first two interceptions of the season.
“They just shut us down,” Thurman said. “Look, they beat us in all three phases. They beat us in offense, defense and special teams. All the credit goes to them. They came to play and they played hard. We’ve got to go to work Monday. We missed too many tackles, missed too many blocks. It’s blocking and tackling. We have to go back and fix it.”
While the Streaks (2-3) will now go back to the drawing board before entering Valley District play next week, the Warriors said they suddenly felt themselves again.
And even though Lane wasn’t willing to go through and breakdown the play-by-play of his performance like Hayes, he said they both felt the same amount of happiness after a dominating road win to get back to who they are.
“It definitely feels good,” Lane said. “This win shows that we can still play Sherando football. It puts us back on the right track. This is what we needed.”
