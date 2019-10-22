Waynesboro High School informed Spotswood today that it will forfeit Friday’s Valley District football game in Penn Laird due to lack of healthy players, SHS school officials confirmed Tuesday.
The Little Giants are five years removed from a run to the Virginia High School League Group 3A quarterfinals, but the team's numbers have since been dwindling, forcing the program to abandon its junior varsity squad prior to this season.
"I feel bad for them," said Spotswood athletic director Tim Leach. “I understand.”
Leach said Waynesboro school officials informed him around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday that only 18 healthy players were available.
The Blazers (7-0, 2-0 Valley) are in first place in the district and in the top spot of the Region 3C power point rankings, which determine postseason seedings. Waynesboro is 0-7 overall and winless in two Valley District games.
Leach said the forfeit, which will go down as a win for SHS, will not affect the SHS program’s points.
"For us, we’ve just got to take it as a bye week. We met as a staff this evening, gave the kids the afternoon off,” said Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett. “We’re going to come in here tomorrow, practice the rest of the week and prepare for Broadway.”
The Blazers are scheduled to play Broadway on Nov. 2 in the 11 a.m. game of the Shenandoah Valley Football Classic at James Madison’s Bridgeforth Stadium.
“It’s something I’ve never dealt with before in all of these years coaching," Shifflett said. "I really feel bad for Waynesboro. I’ve never seen something like this happen and I know it’s hard for them."
In 2014, Waynesboro became the first No. 16 seed to beat a top-seeded opponent in the playoffs and advanced to the state quarterfinals, where the Little Giants lost to Western Albemarle 33-28.
