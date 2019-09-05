Prep Golf Logo

Valley District Dual

At Waynesboro Country Club

Team Scores

Turner Ashby 162, Waynesboro 192

Individual Scores

Turner Ashby: Luke Mowery 38, Ryan Simpson 40, Grant Pennybacker 40, Gavin Ramsay 46.

Waynesboro: Jacob Allen 43, Kevin Hicks 48, Emily Hamp 49, Riley Hamp 50.

Valley District Dual

At Lakeview Golf Club

Team Scores

Spotswood 172, Harrisonburg 190

Individual Scores

Spotswood: Darien Smith 39, Connor Chapman 42, Patrick O’Brien 45, Alan Dean 46.

Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 36, Dylan Thompson 46, Adam Osinkosky 50, Simon Beach 58.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.