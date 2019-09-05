Valley District Dual
At Waynesboro Country Club
Team Scores
Turner Ashby 162, Waynesboro 192
Individual Scores
Turner Ashby: Luke Mowery 38, Ryan Simpson 40, Grant Pennybacker 40, Gavin Ramsay 46.
Waynesboro: Jacob Allen 43, Kevin Hicks 48, Emily Hamp 49, Riley Hamp 50.
Valley District Dual
At Lakeview Golf Club
Team Scores
Spotswood 172, Harrisonburg 190
Individual Scores
Spotswood: Darien Smith 39, Connor Chapman 42, Patrick O’Brien 45, Alan Dean 46.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 36, Dylan Thompson 46, Adam Osinkosky 50, Simon Beach 58.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.