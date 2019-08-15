Valley District Dual Match
Wednesday
At Lexington Country Club
Team Scores
1. Rockbridge County 161, 2. Turner Ashby 169
Individual Scores
Rockbridge County: Garret Huffman 38, Cole Cathcart 38, Will McClung 41, John Shomo 44.
Turner Ashby: Grant Pennybacker 40, Luke Mowery 40, Ryan Simpson 44, Gavin Ramsey 45.
Valley District Dual Match
Wednesday
At Lakeview Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Spotswood 176, 2. Waynesboro 177
Individual Scores
Spotswood: Connor Chapman 42, Alan Dean 44, Patrick O'Brien 44, Darien Smith 46.
Waynesboro: Jacob Allen 38, Riley Hamp 44, Kevin Hicks 46, Emily Hamp 49.
Valley District Dual Match
Wednesday
At Heritage Oaks
Team Scores
1. Broadway 200, 2. Harrisonburg 207
Individual Scores
Broadway: Dakota Bly-Payne 41, Tennyson Brownell 51, Ben Hutchinson 53, Eli Hall 55.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 41, Dylan Thompson 51, Nathan Brown 60, Simon Beach 55.
Bull Run District Tri-Match
Wednesday
At Luray Caverns Golf Course
Team Scores
1. Page County 214, 2. East Rockingham 225, Rappahannock County 267
Individual Scores
Page County: Catherine Shifflett 48, Ryan Comer 52, Evan Rudolph 55, Dade Turner 59.
East Rockingham: Chase Clem 46, Abbi Green 52, Evan Brandt 63, Blake Montgomery 64.
Rappahannock County: Alec Petty 61, Blake Keyser 66, Jake Thomas 69, Quinn Sandoun 71.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.