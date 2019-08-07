Spotswood Invitational
Wednesday
At Lakeview Country Club
Team Scores
1. Jefferson Forest 299, 2. Western Albemarle 320, 3t. Spotswood 331, 3t. Rockbridge County 331, 5. Albemarle 332, 6. Loudoun County 340, 7. Orange County 342, 8. Fluvanna County 353, 9. Waynesboro 358, 10. Turner Ashby 362, 11. Louisa County 370, 12. Broadway 379, 13. Charlottesville 397, 14t. Harrisonburg 401, 14t. Monticello 401, 16. Stonewall Jackson 412
Individual Scores
Jefferson Forest: Caleb Debuss 72, Garnett Mankey 72, Jonathan Peterson 74, John Toney 81.
Western Albemarle: Brian O'Dea 79, Luke Vance 79, Sam Stalfort 80, Ben Winslow 82.
Spotswood: Darien Smith 74, Carter Atkins 82, Connor Chapman 89, Alan Dean 86.
Rockbridge County: Garret Huffman 75, Cole Cathcart 80, Will McClung 83, Aaron Plogger 93.
Albemarle: Vivian Hui 79, Robert Brozey 80, Mia Liang 85, Jack Kelley 88.
Loudoun County: Tom Cegielski 83, Ryant Theiss 84, Tristan Schommer 86, Nick Alexander 87.
Orange County: Will Johnson 83, Taylor Jenkins 84, Zach Redifer 84, Luke Jarrell 91.
Fluvanna County: Killian Donnelly 81, Jarred Williams 88, Maggie Wentz 91, Cameron Marshall 93.
Waynesboro: Jacob Allen 83, Kevin Hicks 89, Riley Hemp 90, Emily Hemp 96.
Turner Ashby: Luke Mowery 83, Grant Pennybacker 85, Gavin Ramsey 92, Ryan Simpson 102.
Louisa County: Zane Moore 76, Price Straley 96, Evan Straley 99, Natt Faegans 99.
Broadway: Tennyson Browell 88, Daktoa Bly-Payne 96, Ben Hutchenson 96, Eli Hall 99.
Charlottesville: Preston Burton 72, Ben Walker 92, Landon Rebolt 114, Ben Ewing 119.
Harrisonburg: Jane Thompson 78, Dylan Thompson 98, Adam Osinkowsky 111, Simon Beach 114.
Monticello: Will Owens 95, Braden Swartout 96, Kurt Huffman 96, Jack Ebeel 114.
Stonewall Jackson: Henry Bull 94, Andrew Wymer 102, Corey Jackson 105, Tucker Dorman 111.
