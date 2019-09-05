SHENVALLEY7
ShenValley7 Week 2
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|1.
|Spotswood (10)
|1-0
|2.
|Riverheads
|1-0
|3.
|Strasburg
|1-0
|4.
|Clarke County
|1-0
|5.
|Rockbridge County
|1-0
|6.
|Luray
|1-0
|7.
|East Rockingham
|0-1
Also receiving votes: Harrisonburg, Central, Wilson Memorial.
Who Votes: Cody Elliott (DN-R writer), Greg Madia (DN-R writer), Shane Mettlen (DN-R writer), Jim Sacco (DN-R sports editor), T.J. Eck (sports director, WHSV), Alex Flum (sports anchor, WHSV), Scott Lowe (Newsradio WKCY), Dan Joyce (Newsradio WKCY), Mario Retrosi (Harrisonburg Radio Group), Brian Shifflett (Harrisonburg Radio Group).
THE PREDICTIONS
Last Meeting: Spotswood 39, William Monroe 10 (Aug. 31, 2018 in Stanardsville)
Spotswood last week: Spotswood 20, East Rockingham 12
William Monroe last week: Turner Ashby 24, William Monroe 2
Notes: Spotswood opened the season with a win for the first time under fourth-year coach Dale Shifflett with last week’s 20-12 victory over East Rockingham. … SHS running back Ethan Barnhart finished with 32 carries for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Trailblazers. … Spotswood junior quarterback Ryan High will be a game-time decision for tonight’s game after emergency appendectomy surgery last week … The SHS defense gave up 278 yards, but allowed just two touchdowns in the Week 1 win. … The Trailblazers did not complete a pass and only attempted one in last week’s win. … Spotswood has won four out of its last five against William Monroe. … William Monroe has lost four of its last five against Spotswood. … The Dragons didn’t get a first down until the 3:19 mark of the second quarter in last week’s 24-2 loss to Turner Ashby. … Dupree Rucker and Brandon MacDonald split carries out of the backfield for Monroe. … Quarterback Jared Knight, who is in his first season as the starter, threw two interceptions last week against the Knights. … The Dragons are running a more run-focused offense this season after using a spread look in 2018. … Monroe has lost six straight games to Valley District opponents.
Prediction: Spotswood 45, William Monroe 7
Last Meeting: Handley 24, Harrisonburg 17 (Sept. 1, 2018 in Winchester)
Harrisonburg last week: William Fleming 52, Harrisonburg 10.
John Handley last week: John Handley 48, Warren County 0
Notes: Harrisonburg is trying to avoid its second straight 0-2 start to a season. … Blue Streaks quarterback Kwentin Smiley had their only touchdown in last week’s 52-10 loss to William Fleming. … Smiley finished with 94 rushing yards and threw for 54 more, completing nine of his 22 pass attempts. … HHS used a running-back-by-committee approach in last week’s loss to the Colonels. … It was the most points given up by a Harrisonburg defense since a 55-0 shutout at the hands of Liberty-Bedford in 2014. … The Streaks have won just three non-district games since 2016 with two of them coming against the Judges. ... Handley rushed for 199 yards and totaled 316 yards of total offense in last week’s 48-0 win over Warren County. … Malachi Imoh, a former running back, is the Judges starting quarterback this season and finished with 259 yards of total offense and four total touchdowns in last week’s win. … Handley’s defense held the Wildcats to just 35 yards of total offense and two first downs. … Six different players scored for the Judges in the Week 1 victory. … Six-foot-2 junior Jayden Vardaro has taken on the role as the No. 1 receiver for Handley after the departure of current James Madison freshman Kevin Curry. … The Judges have lost three of their last four games against Harrisonburg.
Prediction: John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 20
Last Meeting: Turner Ashby 27, Western Albemarle 10 (Sept. 3, 2010 in Bridgewater)
Turner Ashby last week: Turner Ashby 24, William Monroe 2
Western Albemarle last week: Bye
Notes: Turner Ashby’s 24-2 win over William Monroe last week was its first season-opening victory since 2010. … Knights quarterback C.J. Haskins ran for a touchdown and threw for another in last week’s win over the Dragons. … TA running back Grant Swinehart scored a touchdown last week and gets a majority of the carries for the Knights. … TA’s defense didn’t allow a touchdown last week for the first time since a 46-0 shutout of Riverside in 2016. … The Knights forced three turnovers (two interceptions, one fumble recovery) in the Week 1 win. … Turner Ashby hasn’t won back-to-back games to start a season since starting 3-0 in 2010. … Western Albemarle has reached the playoffs six of its seven seasons since Ed Redmond was named coach in 2012. … Quarterback Carter Shifflett had a breakthrough season last year as a sophomore, throwing for 1,200 yards and rushing for 438 while accounting for 20 total touchdowns. … Austin Shifflett is the premier running back in the Warriors power-running offense and ran for 1,796 yards and 19 touchdowns a year ago. … Six-foot-2 receiver/cornerback Breaker Mendenhall is a standout on both sides of the ball for Western and is the son of U.Va football coach Bronco Mendenhall. … The Warriors are young up front with senior Ben Life the only returning starter on the offensive line. … Western is 8-1 against Valley District opponents since 2014.
Prediction: Western Albemarle 28, Turner Ashby 21
Last Meeting: Skyline 21, Broadway 20 (Aug. 31, 2018 in Broadway)
Skyline last week: Skyline 53, Independence 42
Broadway last week: Fluvanna County 29, Broadway 13
Notes: Skyline accounted for 545 yards, including 338 on the ground, of total offense in last week’s 53-42 win over first-year school Independence. … Hawks quarterback Blake Applton went 10-for-20 passing for 157 yards in the Week 1 win with Marion Haley catching six of those passes for 129 yards. … Junior Logan Maiatico had over 100 yards rushing last week and also had an interception on defense. … Skyline’s defensive line is its strength, led by junior Will Wolf and senior Ethan Gue. … Hawks linebackers David Carter and Hayden Gray combined for 195 tackles a year ago. … Skyline hasn’t started 2-0 since opening 2012 with four-straight wins. … Broadway has lost three straight to Skyline with their last win against the Hawks coming in a 41-21 road victory in 2015. … Gobblers sophomore Cole Hoover is expected to start at quarterback after coming in during the second quarter of last week’s 29-13 loss to Fluvanna County. … Five different Broadway receivers caught passes in last week’s loss with Nate Tinnell (five catches, 62 yards) and David Thew (five catches, 38 yards) leading the way. … Timothy Lapp had nine total tackles and a 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown last week for the Gobblers. … Broadway is looking to win one of its first two games for the first time since 2015. … The Gobblers’ strong defensive effort was undone by three turnovers in the loss to the Flucos.
Prediction: Broadway 28, Skyline 17
