1. How Ryan High's injury impacts Spotswood's offense.
When Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett found out about junior quarterback Ryan High's emergency appendectomy surgery Sunday, he said his first concern was High's health.
Once he found out High "didn't rupture anything," he knew he'd be out at least for the Trailblazers' Week 1 rival game against East Rockingham and possibly a few more.
That leaves Shifflett and the SHS coaching staff with an interesting dilemma entering the game against the Eagles as linebacker/fullback Cole Myers moves into the role.
Myers, a standout on the baseball field for the Trailblazers, has shown some promise in preseason scrimmages, but clearly lacks the arm strength and accuracy High does.
When talking about the situation Wednesday, Shifflett said that there have been three different players taking snaps for Spotswood and all three could see the field Friday.
Obviously the Trailblazers are going to want to still throw the ball - they've got a trio of capable receivers in Rob Smith, Colton Good and Quentin Hayes - but with Myers now behind center and Ben Conahan and Ethan Barnhart in the backfield, it's hard to imagine Spotswood not turning into a more run-oriented team until High returns.
2. What the East Rockingham offense looks like this season.
East Rockingham had one of the more high-flying, fun offenses to watch last year.
With running back J'wan Evans, receivers Darrias Brown and Isaac Kisling and Dylan Williams at quarterback, the Eagles ran a potent spread attack that was electric.
This season, ERHS coach Donnie Coleman has said he'd like to do a lot of the same things but East Rock's personnel is a bit different this season and could force change.
Tyce McNair enters his first season as the team's signal-caller and could be one of the best dual-threat options around while Trenton Morris is a solid athlete in the backfield.
Through their couple of preseason scrimmages, the Eagles' formations have been a bit tighter than they were last season and that's an indicator they may run the ball more.
Either way, expect some minor changes from the East Rockingham offense this season and how well they adjust to it early could go far in determining how their season ends.
3. Who steps up for Harrisonburg.
There's no shortage of big names missing from last year's Harrisonburg roster.
Marcus Robinson-Jenkins, Victor Lynch, Chris Johnson, Austin White, Tommy Karageorge, Gabe Perrot and many others have graduated and that brings change.
The good news for the Blue Streaks is their biggest returner was arguably their best player a year ago in 2018 Valley District Offensive Player of the Year Kwentin Smiley.
But with the dual-threat option back under center for his second year as the start, HHS coach Chris Thurman has acknowledged the team will need younger players to step up.
Dunstan Williams IV and Isaiah Hamilton are a pair of juniors that have emerged on the offensive side of the ball and Hamilton is also impressing in the defensive secondary.
Those two, along with other underclassmen on the Streaks roster, will have to step up and perform quickly if Harrisonburg has any chance of reaching the postseason in 2019.
4. The sense of urgency shown by Turner Ashby.
It's hard to call any game a must-win in Week 1, but this may be it.
Turner Ashby is coming off back-to-back two-win seasons and while third-year coach Chris Fraser seems confident in the Knights, they need to have a sense of urgency.
TA faces a William Monroe team that has struggled majorly in recent years.
The Dragons haven't had success against the Valley District, getting swept by Spotswood, Broadway and former league member Fort Defiance the past two years.
If the Knights have any chance to get things turned around this season, they have to go over the mountain on Friday and pick up a win against an undermanned Monroe team.
While it doesn't qualify quite as a must-win game for Turner Ashby yet, there's no doubt about it that the morale and confidence of TA will sink with another non-district loss.
5. What Broadway looks like under Danny Grogg.
It's been a long offseason of hype videos, social media posts and new uniforms.
While all of that has brought a new sense of enthusiasm around the Broadway program, first-year coach Danny Grogg has made it clear he still expects his team to go to work.
We'll find out just how much the Gobblers can do that when they take on a Fluvanna County team that reached the playoffs a year ago and returns a good bit of talent.
Win or loss, however, the biggest takeaway from the season opener for Broadway will be the identity this team has in its first season under Grogg and the direction its going.
There's no doubt Grogg isn't going to turn this Gobblers program around overnight.
But we'll get a good indication against the Flucos on what direction the first-year coach is going to take in order to Broadway back to the Valley District contender it used to be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.