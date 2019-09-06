1. How Turner Ashby handles being 1-0.
Sitting at 1-0 for the first time since 2010, the Turner Ashby players and coaches said that there was a different vibe throughout the program this past week.
But for as well as the Knights played and as confident as they're feeling after a 24-2 victory over William Monroe in Week 1, they have a stiff challenge coming to Bridgewater.
There's no doubt that last week's season-opening win was needed if TA has any chance of improving off its back-to-back two-win seasons the past two years.
How the Knights handle that one-game success will go a long way this week when they take on a strong Western Albemarle team and could come into play long term as well.
The best case scenario for Turner Ashby is coming out hungry tonight with a desire to get that second victory already and equal the win total from the past two seasons.
If not, they could find themselves in a tough battle against the Warriors and back to the drawing board if they hope to put themselves in the talk for the playoffs this season.
2. Whether or not Ethan Barnhart repeats his Week 1 success.
Spotswood running back Ethan Barnhart had a career-best performance in Week 1, but how he responds this week will tell us a lot about what to expect out of him this year.
Barnhart rushed for a career-high 300 yards on 32 carries in the Trailblazers' 20-12 win over East Rockingham last week, meaning defenses will now focus on him more.
It's possible that junior quarterback Ryan High returns this week after missing Week 1 with an injury, but if not, the SHS offense is run heavy and will lean upon Barnhart.
Against the Eagles, the Trailblazers workhorse back had no problem carrying the load.
Moving forward, while guys like Ben Conahan and Cole Myers will help at times, look for Barnhart to get a majority of the carries as he establishes himself as one of the area's best.
As a result, opposing defenses will zero in on him and how well he is able to find success will show us just how good he is and how strong the SHS offense is this season.
3. How the Streaks respond to adversity.
There's no one around the Harrisonburg program that could have saw last week coming.
The Blue Streaks have been a playoff regular over the years and even when not at their best, they haven't suffered too many blowouts like they did in last week's 52-10 setback at the hands of non-district foe William Fleming.
So now the biggest hurdle for HHS coach Chris Thurman and this young squad is how they respond this week against a good John Handley team.
Handley is a program that has had success historically at the Class 4 level, but the Streaks have always played them well with wins in three of their last four matchups.
This is a different year, however, and this year's Harrisonburg squad has a lot of new faces.
If the Streaks can come out and even keep the game close against a quality opponent like the Judges, they can find momentum to carry into the rest of the 2019 season.
4. Whether or not Broadway cuts down on the turnovers.
Turnovers are any coach's nightmare and Broadway first-year coach Danny Grogg dealt with it immediately last week to start off his career.
The Gobblers had three turnovers in last week's 29-13 loss to Fluvanna County and it was disappointing because it overshadowed a strong defensive effort from the Gobblers.
Broadway has an array of talent at certain positions on both sides of the ball and the young players on the BHS roster are improving every day, Grogg said.
So when he watches the Gobblers cough up the ball three times, which arguably made the difference in the game, Grogg said it's something the team must improve.
Whether or not they do that tonight will go a long way in determining if they get a win.
