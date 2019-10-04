Turner Ashby's Response
Coming off a 28-27 overtime loss to Staunton, which was its first of the year, Turner Ashby now has a chance at getting back on track against Wilson Memorial.
The Knights are a talented team on both sides of the ball, but they looked lackadaisical in the early portions of the loss to SHS and it backfired at the end.
Against a struggling Green Hornets team this week, TA now has a chance to show that it isn't the same team that won two games in each of the past two seasons.
If the Knights come out slow and allow Wilson to hang around in this contest, there's no doubt the Hornets are talented enough to make this a close game.
If Turner Ashby comes out, takes care of business and runs away with it, however, we suddenly look at the Knights as a contender in the Valley District this year.
Just how well the Knights respond tonight will be the key to their season.
Harrisonburg's Defense
In back-to-back losses to William Fleming and Handley to open up the season, the Harrisonburg defense gave up a whopping 83 points and looked lost at times.
Since then, however, the young Blue Streaks have been sound, allowing just 17 points per game in a pair of wins over Handley and Charlottesville.
In order to continue to have success moving forward, Harrisonburg will have to continue to rely on their defense and hope it improves in the secondary.
The Streaks lost quite a bit of talent in the secondary from a year ago, but led by Isaiah Hamilton, the group continues to make strides each week this season.
The HHS defense faces its biggest test tonight in a stout Sherando offense.
How they respond will tell us a lot about this team's fate moving forward.
East Rockingham Running Back Trenton Morris
There's no doubt Trenton Morris is East Rockingham's best player.
He's the team's leading rusher, receiver and tackler. He's also a great leader.
So tonight, when the Eagles take on one-win Stonewall Jackson, don't be surprised to see the senior have a big individual performance offensively.
He's the type of athlete that can change a game with one play and this is the type of defense that Morris could eat alive with his speed and quick-hit ability.
If Morris has a big game, East Rock will almost certainly roll.
And that may be just what this team, and Morris, needs after a 1-3 start.
How The Gobblers Take Care Of The Football
If Danny Grogg is reading this, he's sick of me saying it.
The first-year Broadway coach has harped on the fundamentals in practice in recent weeks, but turnovers and penalties continue to haunt the Gobblers.
Against Buffalo Gap, Broadway simply couldn't handle the Bison's unique shift before the snap and it caused six first-half penalties that killed the BHS defense.
That can't happen anymore if the Gobblers want to turn this season around.
Grogg and his staff have brought a lot of positive things to the Broadway program this season and many around the community believe the future is bright there.
In order to start seeing success this season, though, the turnover and penalties must quit and the Gobblers have to play a sound football game for the first time.
