1. Spotswood's passing game
It's no secret that running back Ethan Barnhart has been the workhorse of the Spotswood offense through four games with 1,031 rushing yards already.
But Trailblazers coach Dale Shifflett made it clear last week that his team needs to get better at being multidimensional moving forward in order to reach their goals.
Coming into the season, there was a lot of talk about SHS junior quarterback Ryan High after he broke onto the scene last year as a first-year starter and played extremely well.
He missed the season-opening win over East Rockingham with an injury, but is 26-of-48 passing for 592 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions in three games since.
Those numbers are good — don't get me wrong — but I think High and Shifflett would both tell you they're looking for and are capable of doing even more this season.
With district play up next on the schedule, don't be surprised to see the Trailblazers open up their playbook a little more tonight and try to get the passing game going.
2. How many turnovers Broadway finishes with
First-year coach Danny Grogg is likely tired of talking about turnovers.
But the bottom line is that's what has kept Broadway from getting a win this season and will continue to hurt the Gobblers moving forward if they don't fix the problem.
During the bye week last week, Grogg said Broadway focused on bettering itself.
That meant simplifying drills and working on - wait for it - ball security.
The Gobblers have a prime opportunity tonight go get a win against a mediocre Buffalo Gap team and inject some lift back into their program and some confidence moving on.
But if they can't hang onto the ball, it will be another long night and an 0-4 start.
3. Whether or not East Rockingham's defense steps up
East Rockingham's defense has improved every year under defensive coordinator Kyle Gillenwater, but struggled a bit early this season after losing so many key pieces.
Against Clarke County, a team known for its ground-and-pound style on offense, the Eagles will have to improve defensively in order to have any shot at pulling off a win.
Led by running back Peyton Rutherford, the CCHS offensive attack is potent.
It has a lot of moving pieces and is sometimes hard to keep up with defensively, but ERHS senior linebackers Trenton Morris and Colton Dean should help in that aspect.
How well East Rock handles Clarke's run game may be the biggest key tonight.
If they can get enough stops and continue to show progress on offense, East Rockingham could pull off a mild upset and be back in the Bull Run District race.
Contact Cody Elliott at 574-6284 or celliott@dnronline.com | Follow Cody on Twitter: @Cody_DNRSports
