How the Knights respond to adversity
Chris Fraser said his team quickly regrouped and has been relaxed this week.
That's certainly what the Turner Ashby coach hoped for out of his squad, but there was no hiding how dejected the Knights were after a devastating loss to Spotswood.
So far this season, Turner Ashby has handled every bit of adversity its faced well.
When the Knights lost to Staunton, they responded with a rout of Wilson Memorial.
We won't know how well they handled it, however, until tonight on the field.
And if, for some reason, it is still lingering around, Turner Ashby could find itself suddenly in danger of dropping back-to-back games in Valley District play.
Harrisonburg's speed against TA's defense
There's no doubt this is the biggest test yet for Harrisonburg in district play.
The Blue Streaks have steamrolled through two winless opponents thus far.
Now, they'll face a stout Turner Ashby defense that is hungry to get on track.
The biggest key for Harrisonburg will be utilizing the speed of guys like Dunstan Williams, Malachi Davis, Kwentin Smiley and Jazen Walker on the outside.
The Knights defense is strong, but hasn't seen speed like the Streaks' yet.
The winner of that battle could determine who leaves Bridgewater with a victory.
The QB situation at Broadway
There's a lot of reasons Broadway has struggled so far this season.
One of the biggest, however, is the inconsistency offensively.
The Gobblers started their third quarterback of the season last week in a blowout loss to Harrisonburg, but the results went about as well as the first two options worked out.
Sophomore Landen Stuhlmiller, who is one of the better receivers in the district, finished just 6-of-28 passing for 10 yards with a whopping five interceptions in his first start.
That's probably a disservice to Stuhlmiller, who has never played the position before at the varsity level, and may have been a desperate hope of getting things turned around.
If Broadway wants to start building toward the future, which is what first-year coach Danny Grogg should have his sight on, the quarterback position is where it starts.
Whether or not East Rockingham takes care of business
Look. It's no secret how much Rappahannock County is struggling this season.
The Panthers haven't scored a point in the Bull Run District and have lost five straight.
So, for East Rockingham, tonight is a night for the Eagles to make a statement.
Sure, everyone beats up on Rappahannock. But for an East Rock team just now getting on track, a huge win would do wonders to keep its confidence growing this season.
That's big, not only for tonight, but for the future as the Eagles head toward the playoffs.
