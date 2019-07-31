HARRISONBURG — The talent level around the city/county last year was high.
From a pair of Division I running backs in East Rockingham’s J’wan Evans (Virginia Tech) and Harrisonburg’s Marcus Robinson-Jenkins (Navy) to other key pieces of the Eagles’ 21-man senior class, the area was filled with high-impact players on Friday nights.
With those players now gone, it means others will have to step up and fill the void.
With the Blue Streaks becoming the first city/county team to start training camp today — the other four teams will begin Monday — it officially marks the beginning of the 2019 football season.
So here are some of the top area players to watch for this season:
Brent Hulse, Broadway, senior defensive tackle
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound defensive tackle out of Broadway emerged as arguably the area’s best defensive tackle last season as a junior and was a difference maker for a physical Gobblers defense that had success in stopping the run.
This season, Hulse will be leaned upon even more by Broadway as it looks to make improvements in its first year under coach Danny Grogg.
Last season, Hulse developed a reputation as a defensive plug along the line and often forced opposing offenses to alternate their game plan because of him.
After earning plenty of praise from Grogg for his work ethic and dedication to the weight room throughout the offseason, Hulse will be one of the area’s best players this season.
Trenton Morris, East Rockingham, senior linebacker
As arguably the best athlete in the halls of East Rockingham, Morris made his name known last year around the city/county football scene.
As a junior, Morris was a first-team All-Class 2 selection at the linebacker spot.
Playing alongside Shenandoah District Defensive Player of the Year Blake Baylor, Morris managed to still finish with 130 tackles and 8.5 sacks along with an interception.
He’ll serve as the anchor for an Eagles defense looking to rebuild this season after the departure of several key pieces from a strong unit a year ago.
Kwentin Smiley, Harrisonburg, senior quarterback
In his first year as Harrisonburg’s starting quarterback, Smiley had an immediate impact.
Known for his prolific running abilities, Smiley took advantage of his legs often and finished with over 2,200 total yards of offense and 24 touchdowns.
With a whole summer to work on improving his throwing mechanics as well, Smiley is expected to have an even bigger 2019.
Smiley was the Valley District Offensive Player of the Year last season.
Colby Morris, Spotswood, senior offensive lineman
Morris is arguably Spotswood’s most important player this season.
The Trailblazers enter 2019 as the favorite to win the Valley District and part of that is because of how dominant their run game was during a 9-1 regular season in 2018.
Morris is the biggest reason for that at 6-foot-1, 285 pounds and will serve as the anchor of the offensive line once again.
He was a unanimous All-Valley District first-team selection last year as a junior.
Grant Swinehart, Turner Ashby, senior running back
Despite his season ending prematurely with a toe injury, Swinehart made his name known last year with Turner Ashby.
Swinehart rushed for 930 yards on 148 carries and scored 11 touchdowns in eight games.
This season, Swinehart will play an even bigger role as the Knights move toward a run-focused Wing-T offense that will give him even more carries.
Swinehart has received Division I interest and is the best running back in the Valley District entering the start of the season.
Caleb Williams, Broadway, senior quarterback
Despite coming off ACL surgery, big things are expected out of Williams
The Broadway two-sport athlete was a standout wide receiver the past two seasons, but as he battles back from offseason surgery, he has expressed interest in moving to the quarterback position in his final year with the team.
As one of the more prolific athletes at BHS, it’s an intriguing move for the Gobblers and will allow them to do a lot more offensively because of his playmaking abilities.
If Williams winds up winning the job, which seems likely, look for him to emerge as one of the better dual-threat quarterbacks in the Valley District.
Tyce McNair, East Rockingham, senior quarterback
Another multi-sport athlete at East Rockingham, McNair has developed a reputation for his leadership and work ethic throughout the offseason.
McNair spent the past two seasons as a wide receiver for the Eagles and thrived in that role, but will make the switch to quarterback.
After serving as the backup signal-caller the last two years, McNair will bring a dual-threat ability to the position and a new wrinkle to the ERHS offense.
East Rock coach Donnie Coleman said McNair hasn’t missed a single workout through the Eagles’ entire offseason program.
Mateo Peric, Harrisonburg, senior kicker/punter
It’s not often a kicker is considered an impact player, but Harrisonburg’s Peric is just that.
Last season, Peric established himself as the area’s best and most consistent kicker.
While also shining as a punter, Peric proved capable of changing the course of a game with his kicking abilities throughout the entire year.
Peric has received interest from multiple Division I programs.
Ben Conahan, Spotswood, senior linebacker
In his first year with Spotswood after moving from Ohio, the all-state wrestler showed off his abilities at the linebacker spot on a stout Trailblazers defense.
As the area’s best linebacker, Conahan racked up 96 tackles and was named the Valley District’s Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-foot, 220-pounder also earned All-Region 3C first-team honors and paired with Cole Myers to form a daunting duo at linebacker for Spotswood.
The Trailblazers gave up just 13.4 points per game last season.
Jessie Knight, Turner Ashby, senior offensive lineman
Known for his wrestling abilities, Knight is also one of the area’s best linemen.
The 6-foot-3, 285-pound senior is known for his quick footwork and that is especially important when holding down a Turner Ashby offensive line that is pivotal this year.
With the Knights moving back to a Wing-T look on offense, the play of the front five is critical to how the offense performs and Knight is the unquestioned leader of that group.
After earning first-team All-Valley District honors a year ago, look for even more from the heavyweight state wrestling champion this fall on the gridiron.
Nate Tinnell, Broadway, junior wide receiver
As a sophomore last season, Tinnell had an impact on both sides of the ball.
Now, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver may be ready to take it to another level.
Tinnell is extremely athletic for his size and showed off his hands on both sides of the ball last season for Broadway, but will be looked upon even more this year.
With best friend Williams as a possible suitor at the quarterback spot, it could mean a big year is in the book for the Gobblers big man in the passing game.
Colton Dean, East Rockingham, senior wide receiver
It’s easy to get overlooked when playing behind Baylor and Morris.
But this season, with Baylor gone, Dean will step into his place in the linebacker spot and will form one of the best duos in the area alongside Morris.
Last season, in a reserve role, the 6-foot, 180-pound junior finished with 33 tackles and one forced fumble.
Dean, now a senior, is one of three captains for the Eagles this season
Austin White, Harrisonburg, senior wide receiver
Entering last season, it was believed White would be Harrisonburg’s new starting quarterback after his brother, A.C., graduated and went to Old Dominion.
While White originally won the job, he was later switched to the receiver position and carved out a role as a defensive back, too.
With playmakers like Marcus Robinson-Jenkins, Victor Lynch and Jahiem Anderson all graduated, the Blue Streaks will look to White to step up even more offensively.
And with Smiley back at quarterback, it could be quite the duo for the HHS offense this season.
Ryan High, Spotswood, junior quarterback
All eyes are on Spotswood’s High this season, and for good reason.
Not much was known about High entering his first year as the starter last season as a sophomore, but he proved to be the right choice at the position.
He finished the season with 1,672 yards passing, 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions and improved as the season went along.
This year, High will be asked to take his game to a new level for a Spotswood team that hopes to capture another Valley District title and make a deep postseason run.
C.J. Haskins, Turner Ashby, senior quarterback
It was the first real news of the football season and it happened before camp started.
Prep football officially begins Thursday with Harrisonburg getting underway with its first p…
Turner Ashby coach Chris Fraser has committed to Haskins as his starting quarterback and it is a move that surprised many around the area.
Haskins, known for his fearlessness as a hard-hitting safety and backup running back, will take over the signal-caller role for the Knights in a newly-implemented Wing-T offense.
It is a fitting move for Haskins, who is one of three captains for TA and is well-regarded for his leadership and work ethic throughout the offseason.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.