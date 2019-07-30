HARRISONBURG — As Sarah Wright walked off the court after last year’s sweep at the hands of Madison County in the Region 2B semifinals, she couldn't help but smile at the thought of what was next for her team.
The Eagles had a historic season last year, defeating Wilson Memorial twice and winning the school’s first-ever Shenandoah District tournament championship and lost just one senior in Bryanna Folks.
That sets up a promising return for 2019 with 10 juniors and a sophomore on last year’s roster expected to come back, meaning East Rock could be primed for another deep run.
And while the Eagles have a load of talent returning, teams like Eastern Mennonite and Harrisonburg also have key pieces coming back while Broadway, Spotswood and Turner Ashby will all look to fill the void of key senior leaders from a year ago.
Here’s a look at some of this year’s top city/county county players to watch for:
Kylie Morris, Broadway, senior outside hitter
There’s no denying the importance of Lexi Diaz over the past three years to the Broadway volleyball program, but she is now gone and the Gobblers are forced to reload.
While Kylie Morris may not fill the do-it-all role that Diaz did for Broadway, the senior was the most consistent stat-sheet filler for the Gobblers a year ago.
This season, her final with BHS, she’ll be leaned upon heavily for her abilities to slap down kills, but also her leadership in a young Gobblers locker room under first-year coach Emily Thomas.
Adrienne Cline, Eastern Mennonite, junior outsider hitter
Adrienne Cline was Eastern Mennonite’s best player last season and with the graduation of Spotswood’s Sarah Gardner, the Flames junior may just be the area’s best now.
Cline played a pivotal role in leading EMHS to last year’s Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals as a sophomore.
She finished the year with 370 kills and 245 digs while also serving up 81 aces.
Makayla Jones, East Rockingham, senior outside hitter
Makayla Jones was East Rockingham’s most electric player last year, but will be leaned upon even more this season with the loss of Folks to graduation.
While Jones earned a lot of praise for her high-flying ability around the net, she will be asked to take on a more all-around role for the Eagles in her final season with the program.
Last year, Jones was the Shenandoah District Player of the Year and earned first-team All-Region 2B honors.
Whitney Purcell, Harrisonburg, senior setter
As one of two captains for Harrisonburg a year ago, Whitney Purcell was big on and off the court for the Blue Streaks.
This year, with Andrea Osinkosky now gone to graduation, Purcell will take on an increased role as the leader and catalyst for the HHS offense.
With key pieces such as Jakaya Brandon and Atilia Thomas around her, Purcell will have plenty of opportunities to rack up high assist numbers this season for the Streaks.
Ellie Roach, Spotswood, senior outside hitter
Despite not getting a lot of praise because of how significant of a role Sarah Gardner played, there was no doubt how important Ellie Roach was for Spotswood last season.
Roach earned second-team All-Valley District honors and was second on the team in kills.
With the loss of so many key seniors from a year ago, Roach will be leaned on for both her play along the frontline and her leadership for a young Spotswood team this season.
Emma Eckard, Turner Ashby, junior outside hitter
While it may have seemed Delanie Miller did everything for Turner Ashby last season — she certainly did accomplish quite a bit — there were several key pieces around her.
One of the most impressive was Emma Eckard, who as a sophomore, continued to grow throughout the year and was playing her best by season’s end.
This year, she’ll be relied upon heavily on a Knights team filled with youth.
Hannah Phares, Broadway, junior outside hitter
Hannah Phares is one of the better athletes in the halls of Broadway and she shined last year as an outside hitter for the Gobblers during the fall.
Phares, a two-sport athlete at BHS, showed off a high-flying ability around the net last season for the Gobblers and finished third on the team in kills.
This season, with the loss of setter Lexi Diaz, Phares will pair with Kylie Morris to form a formidable 1-2 punch along the front line for Broadway.
Sydney Litwiler, Eastern Mennonite, sophomore middle hitter
As a little-known freshman last season, Sydney Litwiler proved to be a pleasant surprise.
Litwiler finished third for Eastern Mennonite with 113 kills, but was most impressive defensively as she led the team with 49 blocks on the year.
This season, Litwiler will pair with junior Adrienne Cline to form one of the best frontline duos in the entire Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association.
Delanie Wigley, East Rockingham, senior setter
As part of a 10-person loaded senior class for East Rockingham, Delanie Wigley often gets overlooked for her contributions to the Eagles’ success.
Last season showed, however, just how important Wigley is as she earned second-team All-Shenandoah District honors while serving as the catalyst for the ERHS offense.
This year, with a plethora of weapons around her, look for an even bigger year statistically from the senior setter.
Jakaya Brandon, Harrisonburg, outside hitter
As one of the better athletes in the area, Jakaya Brandon has been a two-sport standout for Harrisonburg throughout each of the first three years of her high school career.
This season, Brandon will take on an increased role with the volleyball team after leading the Blue Streaks with 145 kills and 176 digs last season.
Brandon comes into 2019 as one of the best outside hitters in the Valley District.
Gabrielle Atwell, Spotswood, sophomore middle hitter
Listed at 5-foot-10 as a freshman, Gabrielle Atwell was Spotswood’s tallest player in 2018.
This season, she’ll be one of its most important, too.
Atwell came up from the JV team last season and immediately made an impact for the Trailblazers in a reserve role, but will be leaned upon heavily this year after the loss of all-time kills leader Gardner along with Christianne Burns, Macie Clements and Morgan Sterling to graduation.
Jordan Brittle, Turner Ashby, senior outside hitter
Much like Emma Eckard, Jordan Brittle provided a consistent presence along the frontline last season for Turner Ashby, especially when Carley Davis went down with injury.
This year, Brittle will be asked to take on a bigger role and elevate her game for the Knights.
In a wide open Valley District, the emergence of players such as Brittle and Eckard will be key to elevating a team to the top of the league standings.
