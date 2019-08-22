HARRISONBURG — With youth, comes excitement.
There are a lot of unknowns around the Harrisonburg volleyball team this season with only three players that saw significant playing time in 2018 returning this year.
But that hasn’t put a damper on the energy level brought to the program, Blue Streaks coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky said as an animated group of HHS players practiced on the court behind her.
“It is super exciting,” Bowman Hrasky said. “We had a really talented JV team last year and a lot of these kids have brought a lot of energy. They’re really excited about volleyball. I think sometimes, after players have played for a really long time, they can get cynical at times. I think for us, it’s been nice to have that breath of fresh air.”
Atilia Thomas, Abby McCollum and Amelia Mitchell return as the three who played significant roles on a team that went 9-14 and reached the second round of the playoffs last year, where it fell to Patrick Henry-Roanoke in the Region 5D quarterfinals.
Harrisonburg also features two other seniors in Paula Moreira and Sydney Plowman, but the rest of the roster is made up of juniors and sophomores coming up from the JV level.
“It’s pretty exciting because we’ve really got a whole new team,” Thomas said. “Half of the team has never played varsity before.”
Thomas and McCollum have gone through the transition of moving up to the varsity level from JV and both agreed the biggest difference is the speed of the game.
McCollum said things happen a lot quicker on the court and the competition is much more challenging, which leaves little room for error once newcomers step between the lines.
“The speed of the game is so different,” Bowman Hrasky said. “We’ve got five sophomores on the varsity team. All of them are extremely athletic, but they don’t quite know yet how fast things are going to be at this level.”
Bowman Hrasky is entering her fourth year as the head coach at Harrisonburg and the program has continued to see steady improvement throughout her tenure.
She said she’s tried to put the fastest players on the court and speed up the way the Streaks play since taking over, but also learned to use each minute of practice more efficiently.
“One of the things I really tried to focus on is intentional planning of every moment that we are in the gym and using every moment wisely,” Bowman Hrasky said. “We’re making sure we’re watching film, working on things we did wrong. We’re intentionally planning practice to fix our mistakes. That’s been a big thing.”
Thomas said she has definitely noticed the winning culture Bowman Hrasky brought.
In fact, she said that despite the amount of youth on the team this year, the Blue Streaks may have a shot of winning more than one playoff game this season for the first time in her career.
“I think it’s mostly because we’ve always had a key player that could always get the balls nobody else could get,” Thomas said. “This year, I feel like we have a lot of athletic people that will help us go further than just one game in the postseason.”
One of those players that will be leaned upon to “get the balls nobody could get” is McCollum, who steps into the libero role to replace Andrea Osinkosky.
Osinkosky, along with Becky Staton, were a pair of seniors last year that not only did a lot of positive things for Harrisonburg on the court, but held influence in the locker room.
“It’s definitely hard,” McCollum said. “I’ve always been vocal on this team, but this year is definitely different. They’re looking at me now to be a leader.”
McCollum said playing with so many young players has taught her to bring a consistent attitude to the court every day as well and maintain high-energy practices.
“You kind of just have to help them along and make sure you have high energy because they’ll feed off of that,” McCollum said. “The more you want to play and the more you help them want to play, the more they’re going to be there on the court.”
The players said they’ve been happy with the results so far and how they’ve fared in the couple of preseason scrimmages they’ve played, but know they still have work to do.
One of the biggest keys will be how the team continues to gel before the season opener on Monday at home against non-district foe Luray.
“We all know each other pretty well and I think we’re trying to get comfortable with each other,” McCollum said. “I think the more we play with each other, the more comfortable we will get. It’s a nice chemistry we have.”
There’s chemistry and there’s an eagerness this year the players said is refreshing.
“The excitement from our scrimmages we’ve played is high,” Thomas said. “The energy is the highest it’s ever been.”
It’s like that for a lot of the teams around the Valley District this season with each school losing key pieces from a year ago, meaning the favorite to win the league is unclear.
“This is the first year where I don’t know what a lot of the teams look like,” Bowman Hrasky said. “A lot of teams graduated a lot of people.”
That type of dynamic certainly changes how teams approach games in district play.
For all of the zest and liveliness the underclassmen have brought to the Streaks this season, they’ve also brought a sense of optimism for more success.
And that’s something Bowman Hrasky said provides an excitement in itself.
“I think we’re going into every game with a can-do attitude,” Bowman Hrasky said. “We don’t know what they’re looking like so we believe we can go in and beat anybody.”
