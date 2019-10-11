LURAY — Austin Holloway ran for 271 yards and entered the end zone three times, and Clarke County missed a late field goal, allowing Luray to run out the clock as the Bulldogs picked up a thrilling 35-34 Bull Run District win over Clarke County on Friday.
Dalton Griffith added 82 rushing yards and a score for Luray (5-1, 3-0 Bull Run) with Timmy Trudell chipping in 79 rushing yards and a TD of his own.
On the defensive side of the ball, Trevor Hasse led the way with 11 tackles and Ethan Strate recorded eight stops.
Luray travels to Rappahannock County next week.
In other local sports Friday:
Prep Football
Page County 56, Rappahannock County 0: In Shenandoah, Trey Knight threw twice and completed both passes for scores as Page County rolled Rappahannock County for a 56-0 Bull Run District win.
It was the Panthers’ (5-1, 2-1 Bull Run) second consecutive shutout.
Trevor Williams caught one of those scores on a 65-yard strike, and the senior added a 55-yard punt-return score in the win. Freddy Stidham caught the other touchdown pass from 31 yards out.
Field Hockey
James Madison 1, Drexel 0: In Harrisonburg, freshman Caroline Cahill scored her first goal of the season in the fourth quarter to lift James Madison to a 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory, giving coach Christy Morgan her 200th career victory.
Goalie Kyler Zampiello made three saves for the Dukes (5-7, 1-1 CAA).
Women's Soccer
Bridgewater College 2, Ferrum 0: In Ferrum, Cyan Coates’ unassisted goal in the 13th minute was all Bridgewater College needed in a 2-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Ferrum.
Sydney Ryan scored off an assist from Catherine Haufe in the 56th minute to provide the final score for the Eagles (6-5-2, 2-2 ODAC). Keeper Sydney Davis made three saves.
