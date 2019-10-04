BRIDGEWATER — The Old Dominion Athletic Conference was dotted with returning 1,000-yard rushers and record-setting running backs leading their respective programs.
Bridgewater College junior Demetreus Jalepes wasn’t necessarily considered among the ODAC’s all-star ball-carriers coming into the season after rushing for 771 yards and seven touchdowns last season. But as the Eagles have gotten off to a 4-0 start in dominant fashion, it’s not a stretch to argue the Martinsburg, W.Va., product has been the most impressive back in the conference thus far.
“That kid, Demetreus, he’s been amazing,” BC quarterback Jay Scroggins said. “He’s a hard runner and he hits the hole and has just become a hard man to stop.”
While some ODAC teams, such as defending champion Randolph-Macon where Tre Frederick is the league’s all-time leading rusher, rely more heavily on the run game, Bridgewater has been a balanced offense in 2019. Scroggins is third in the conference, throwing for more than 200 yards per game, and leads the ODAC with 10 touchdown passes.
But Jalepes has made the most of every opportunity. After averaging better than 5 yards per carry as a sophomore, he’s gaining 6.4 yards per tote this season and averaging 96 yards per game, fourth best in the ODAC with a league-leading four touchdown carries.
He’s also become a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield. Last week in a 40-6 victory against Southern Virginia, Jalepes carried just nine times for 68 yards and a touchdown, but he added two catches for 98 yards and a score.
Heading out onto the field for warmups, Jalepes might not look like the most intimidating player on the field. He’s listed at 5-7, 185 pounds, but Bridgewater coach Michael Clark said the official height might be an inch or so generous and Jalepes has spent time in the weight room to add 15 pounds of muscle to get to 185.
Clark also said Jalepes is a smart enough player with outstanding vision to figure out ways to turn the smaller stature to his advantage and has simply worked his way into the role of featured back.
“He hasn’t gotten any taller, he’s gotten a little thicker, but he’s also added a second step,” Clark said. “By the way he works, he’s gotten faster since he got here. He has a second gear he kind of worked himself into. And I’m not a physics major, but there are probably some advantages to being 5-6. He’s a tough target. There was a play at Stevenson where he ran a play to the right and cut back. There were six missed tackles before they brought him down. It was one of the great nine-yard runs in Bridgewater history. He’s just a tough guy to get a shot on.”
Perhaps even tougher as Bridgewater continues to evolve offensively. A new wrinkle this season is Jalepes lining up 8 yards behind the line of scrimmage, 2 yards deeper than last year, as a way to fully take advantage of his strengths.
“We like to spread the ball around and play that up-tempo pace,” Jalepes said. “Lining up deeper, that’s one thing we changed up this year. It just allows us to come downhill at a faster speed. It allows the blocks to open up more and gives us that angle and vision to see where the holes are. It is deep, but it allows me to make cuts on time.”
Now Jalepes, who missed some of preseason with an injury and was limited in the season opener against Gettysburg, is using the Eagles’ off week to freshen his legs and get ready for the rest of the season, one that Bridgewater is hoping can extend into the NCAA Division III playoffs.
“The one thing we’ve focused on is how good can we get,” Jalepes said. “We haven’t played a perfect game yet and haven’t reached our full potential yet. We know we have a very good team here and we don’t want to lose this opportunity.”
