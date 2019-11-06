Wednesday night’s debut for a James Madison women’s basketball team facing sky-high expectations wasn’t filled with surprises.
Kamiah Smalls was an efficient scorer. Kayla Cooper-Williams grabbed nearly every rebound in sight. Madison Green continued the solid play she began near the end of her freshman season and Lexie Barrier did a little bit of everything. Most importantly, the Dukes cruised to a 93-53 victory against an overmatched Longwood team.
And while it wouldn’t qualify as a shocker either, given her high school achievements, the immediate impact of freshman Kiki Jefferson might qualify as an appreciated development for coach Sean O’Regan’s senior-laden squad coming off a 29-win season.
“I think she’s just a baller,” O’Regan said. “I don’t know a better term. That’s what she is. This is what she does. It didn’t surprise me at all. I thought she was great. I’m really excited to see where she is in January or February.”
Jefferson was the first Dukes player off the bench as JMU quickly opened up a lead. By the time she hit her third 3-pointer of the game midway through the second quarter, it was a 14-point advantage for the home team.
The Lancaster, Penn., product finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. Smalls also filled up the stat sheet, scoring 25 points with seven rebounds and six assists.
“You know those people who can bring that extra bounce,” Smalls said. “For me that’s kind of Kiki. She’s always happy. She’s always bouncing. That little energy just gives us a boost in games.”
It wasn’t quite a perfect opening night for the Dukes, though.
O’Regan would prefer fewer turnovers after JMU gave it away 14 times, and senior sharpshooter Jackie Benitez played just seven minutes before exiting the game and spending the second half with her left arm in a sling.
“I just thought it was a great team win,” O’Regan said. “It took us a second to kind of get on our feet. I was really proud of how everybody kind of stepped in and filled Jackie’s void. But we started just playing basketball.”
But a little rust and what seem to be minor injuries did little to dampen the Dukes enthusiasm for the season ahead and the goal of taking JMU back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
All 11 Dukes who suited up played and scored. Barrier, after sitting most of the first half in foul trouble, finished with 13 points and three rebounds while Cooper-Williams added eight points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots.
“I do think we have numbers this year,” O’Regan said. “It is different in a way, but I do think we showed that today. We responded to some adversity and that’s what we talked about all offseason.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.