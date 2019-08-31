MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – At halftime, James Madison leads West Virginia 7-3.
The Dukes scored the only touchdown of the first half when Solomon Vanhorse found the end zone on a 9-yard run with 1:47 left to play in the first quarter.
First Down – This past spring Dukes coach Curt Cignetti referred to Vanhorse as the Energizer Bunny and on Madison’s scoring drive Vanhorse showed why. Vanhorse opened the drive with runs of six yards and seven yards, bouncing off defenders to gain yards after initial contact. He also capped the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. It was Vanhorse’s first-career touchdown run.
Second Down – JMU’s defense bailed out its offense and special teams unit on separate occasions twice in the opening quarter. Dukes punt returner D’Angelo Amos muffed a punt at his own 36, but West Virginia didn’t score on the consequent possession. The Mountaineers were forced to try a 49-yard field goal and missed. On the next offensive possession for Madison, running back Percy Agyei-Obese fumbled, but then the Dukes defense forced WVU three-and-out. On third down, JMU defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman brought cornerback Rashad Robinson on a blitz and Robinson got there to impact the throw of WVU quarterback Austin Kendall.
Third Down – Like Cignetti said he would, he’s used all four running backs – Vanhorse, Agyei-Obese, Austin Douglas and Jawon Hamilton – listed on the team’s depth chart. JMU has rushed for 137 yards on 26 attempts, averaging 5.3 yards per carry. Vanhorse leads the team with 47 rushing yards on nine carries.
Fourth Down – Hetherman used a few defenders that haven’t played much in their careers before Saturday. Linebacker Kelvin Azanama and safety MJ Hampton both had a pair of tackles. Cornerback Willie Drew made a tackle, too. Defensive tackle Garrett Groulx saw action also.
