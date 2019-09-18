HARRISONBURG — We are less than two months away from the tip off of what could be a a big college basketball season for the both the men and women at James Madison, where the two Dukes squads return a total of eight starters. Not to mention it is a time of transition across the Colonial Athletic Association.
So we put out the call for questions. What’s on the fans’ minds as we near that sweet time of year when college football and basketball overlap and there is more entertainment available than any of us can really handle.
With that said, here are some answers in the school year’s first installment fo the JMU Hoops Mailbag:
@EvanJ3535 on Twitter wrote: I’m a Hofstra fan who saw Matt Lewis score 40 on Justin Wright-Foreman’s Senior Day. If Lewis, (Darius) Banks, (Dwight) WIlson and (Deshon) Parker come back that’s more returning starters than the rest of the CAA. Do you think (they) can finish sixth or better for a CAA Tournament bye?
The short answer is, yes. As Evan pointed out, JMU has four starters coming back and that group helped put the Dukes in a position last season where a top three or four finish in the league was a real possibility heading into the final weekend.
Of course, JMU lost back-to-back home games to Elon and William & Mary and once again missed out of the first-round bye and had to play Towson on the opening day of the CAA Tournament.
So what can get Madison over the hump? The Dukes have to be more consistent, and the hope among JMU fans would be that a more experienced group is prepared for that. JMU will miss Stuckey Mosley, who was an All-CAA performer both his seasons iin Harrisonburg, at times. But it can also be difficult to find a great rhthym as a team when your three best players essentially play the same position.
Perhaps JMU functions better with Lewis and Banks manning the wings and Parker taking control at the point. You throw redshirt freshman power forward Devon Flowers into the mix and it gives JMU a stretch four they didn’t really have last year and that was a deficiency that hurt the Dukes against teams such as Elon and William & Mary.
Bottom line, you never really know until you see how other newcomers assimilate into the league, but JMU’s roster certainly looks like one that should finish in the top half of the CAA.
@PimJagerRVA wrote: Which freshman do you expect to play the biggest role this season and which of the returning players has taken the biggest step forward in the offseason?
From what I’ve seen and been told about offseason pickup games and workouts, Michael Christmas doesn’t play like a freshman at all and could very well be in the mix for the fifth starting spot from Day 1.
He’s clearly put time in the weight room since I first met him last winter, and has an ability to get to the rim when he wants and can hit 3-pointers. He’s also a serious competitor. He and Banks have had some real battles going against each other this fall.
The other true freshman have all had their moments, but could go through some typical growing pains. It’s interesting to not that Julien Wooden might still be growing. He’s now listed at 6-8 and looks like one of the tallest on the team.
Among returning players, I mentioned Flowers above, and he had a nice summer after playing just two games last season. It seems like the staff is still treating him with care as he attempts to come back 100 percent healthy, but he could be a difference maker.
While he still has a strong frame following his breakout sophomore season, Dwight Wilson has slimmed down a bit and potentially could be ready to play more minutes. At the same time, Zach Jacobs is clearly pushing hard for time in the paint as well. If everyone stays healthy the Dukes may have the kind of depth that allows Banks to play his natural small forward position and not have to guard in the post as much as last season.
@Randy_nj wrote: Early impressions of the new members of the coaching staff — has Rowe implemented any changes to style, system or how practices are run?
We’ll start at the end of this one and work back. Changes to style and system may end up having more to do with Louis Rowe having some solid recruiting classes in that allow him to play the way he’s always wanted to since taking over the job four years ago.
This group has some serious athletes on the floor and Rowe loves pressure defense. He mixed in some run-and-jump fullcourt traps and other presses at time last year, but didn’t feel comfortable making it the base defense. As one person close to the program told me, he might be able to bring some “VCU-style Havoc out this year.”
So, any noticeable changes in style may not be so much related to new coaches as much as it relates to new players. That said, Josh Oppenheimer, who joined the program as an assistant this summer has been a sounding board for Rowe for about a year at this point, ever since Oppenheimer started spending more time around JMU when his daughter Nikki joined the women’s team.
Oppenheimer, who spend several seasons in the NBA before returning to the college game is considered one of the best player development guys in the game and his hire was very well received among the college basketball community. One question was how well he’d do getting back into recruiting after seven years away from it.
But at the risk of being too coy — I’m planning to write in more detail about it in the relatively near future — he may be opening some new doors on the recruiting trail having recently been up to Canada to visit some potentially under the radar prospects.
The other new assistant, Ryan Kardok, is just getting settled into the new position, but has been working hard on the recruiting trail and seems like a young up-and-comer in the business.
A reader named Mike emailed: Shane, why has Rowe played fewer prominent programs under Rowe? In his introductory press conference he said he would play anyone anywhere. But including this year’s schedule we will have played only two Power 5 conference teams in four years, Florida and U.Va. this year.
I believe one factor is that Rowe hasn’t had complete autonomy in making the schedule. A couple of things have played into the way the athletic department has gone about scheduling.
One is the opening of the Atlantic Union Bank Center next season. Last season and this season, JMU is playing a disproportionate number of road games after backloading contracts to get a full home slate that includes games of interest when the new arena opens in 2020-21.
JMU could have gone on the road these past two seasons and gotten paid to play high-major teams, but it isn’t that easy to find schools in that stratosphere who are willing to give the Dukes a home game in return, even in a 2-for-1 deal. Virginia was open to it, so that’s a series they scheduled.
So JMU administrators are in a position where they must generate some revenue from men’s basketball, but without the kind of murderous schedule the Coppin State’s of the world go through. That’s led to some 2-for-1 deals with the likes of Old Dominion and George Mason. The payouts for those road games has been on par with going to a Power 5 school, and are of interest and winnable.
The real payoff to the strategy should come next year when the Dukes would presumably have big crowds in the new arena for home games against U.Va., ODU and George Mason.
Karen emailed: What is the ceiling for the JMU women’s team this season?
Is there one? OK, there is, because even with their five leading scorers returning and some intriguing newcomers in the mix, it wouldn’t be fair to say JMU should be in the same category as a Notre Dame or UConn.
But, even in what should be an improved CAA, the Dukes should dominate the league and earn a berth into the NCAA Tournament. It really wouldn’t be a shock if this group spends some time in the AP Top 25 this year and makes it to the second week of the NCAA Tourney.
The Dukes will have an opportunity to prove themselves early on with games against Maryland, Central Florida and Virginia highlighting the non-conference schedule.
After an injury-plagued loss in the CAA Tournament kept JMU out of the NCAA Tournament last season despite an RPI of No. 36, Madison head man Sean O’Regan is in a rare and enviable position for a coach. He has a talented, accomplished, veteran team, but one that also still feels like it has a lot to prove.
